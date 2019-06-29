Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today - June 29, 2019

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its own distinct feature. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to say.

Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Kochar.

Aries

Organisation is on your agenda today. If you haven’t cleaned up in a while, then today is the day to do it. You don’t have much to do today so focus on cleaning up and organising your personal space today. It might not seem like a big thing, but a clean environment will help your mind open up and you can focus better this way.

Taurus

Too much food might have you feeling slightly sluggish today. Try to eat on the lighter side today. You don’t have a large appetite but your cravings might force you to eat more. But control Taurus, control, you don’t want to get sick. Avoid eating out as it could upset your stomach today.

Gemini

People are going to notice your confidence today. You’re glowing like a gem, pretty true to your name actually. Things are going to work however you want them to, and that’s because you’re not doubting yourself today. You’re destined for greatness, just remember that.

Cancer

Communication from friends and family could disrupt your work today. This might annoy you since you don’t like to be disturbed while you’re focused. Let your friends and family down easy and explain to them that you don’t like to be bothered when you’re working. Do this without getting irritated and they’ll understand.

Leo

Boredom is going to get to you and this might lead you to spend a lot of money today. Lucky for you, your finances are in great shape and you can afford whatever you touch. Enjoy today to the fullest and make sure you treat your family as well. Don’t be selfish Lion.

Virgo

A lot activity is going to take place around your household. This might include visitors, or just a lot of pending work you haven’t had the time to do. Instead of doing it all alone, try to get some help from a friend so it’s fun to do and gets done faster as well.

Libra

There’s a project that you finished a while back and forgot about. However, today that project is going to come under the spotlight and you’ll receive unforseen success through it. This might be a surprise for you, but it’s all your hard work that’s paying off. Well done Libra!

Scorpio

Anything involving any sort of socialising might turn out to be extremely draining for you. Don’t waste your energy by hanging out with people for no reason. Instead, read a book or do something that makes you happy. Your time will be well spent this way. You can socialise and go out tomorrow. Lay low today!

Sagittarius

You’re going to be feeling excessively enthusiastic and energetic today. People around you won’t be able to connect with your energy today. So even though you might be in a social mood, you’ll end up doing a lot of things alone. Don’t let this get to you though, do what makes you happy. Even if you have to do it alone.

Capricorn

Today you might feel a little down and sad and you’ll try to get this over by going out and shopping. Even though you have your finances in check, make sure you don’t spend more than you have to because being you, you’re going to regret it later. But it’s always good to treat yourself, especially when you’ve been working as hard as you are.

Aquarius

Today you would want to go out and socialise with friends. Meet people you haven’t met in a while and have some fun with them. Eat out, go shopping and enjoy your day. You’re not going to be loaded with work at all today so you’ll have a lot of free time to do whatever you want to do.

Pisces

Pressure from family might get in your way today. Don’t let this bother you too much. Keep in mind that they care for you deeply and that is why they’re offering you advice. However, if you don’t want to accept this advice, then let them down gently.