Delhi Weekend Events: Check What's Happening In Delhi-NCR From March 24-26

Events In Delhi This Weekend: The clock is ticking and the weekend is coming closer with every passing minute! It’s time to shut your laptops and get geared up for a fun-filled weekend. The weekend provides a much-needed break from a monotonous week and lets us spend time with our loved ones, explore new places, and try new cuisines. Not only this, but it also brings us an opportunity to indulge in self-care. From taking yourself out for a treat to going to a relaxing spa, self-care is important to rejuvenate yourself.

However, if you wish to do something different rather than going to malls and shopping then we’ve got you! Here’s a list of events taking place in Delhi-NCR from March 24-26 which will make your weekend more interesting and fun.

Delhi Weekend Events: List Of Events Taking Place In Delhi-NCR From March 24-March 26

CIMA Art Mela

After a halt for over three years, the Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA), one of the premier art centers of India, the CIMA Art Mela, an Affordable Art Fair, is back. The fair will take place in Delhi and showcase over 1,500 artworks, representing both contemporary and traditional paintings, graphics, printmaking, digital prints, and photography. The artworks will be priced between Rs 5,000 - Rs 3,00,000.

This year, 80+ artists will be participating at the fair including some renowned artists like Arpita Singh, Paramjit Singh, Jogen Chowdhury, Lalu Prasad Shaw, Paresh Maity, Baiju Parthan, Madhvi Parekh, Jayasri Burman, Rm. Palaniappan, Ramananda Bandyopadhyay, Samir Aich, and Babu Xavier, among others.

Date: March 24-30, 2023

Location: Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre

2 Thugs

For the ones who wish to watch something live instead of watching movies, or web series on a screen, then watching a theater can be a good option for you. It’s a light-hearted play that will make your weekend fun-filled and make you smile a lot wider. The play revolves around two extremely Machiavellian flirty cons named Kalu and Lalu. The play opens with these cons running for their life since their weakness of attraction towards ladies has led them to.

Date and Time: March 26, 7 pm

Location: Akshara Theatre, Delhi

Tickets: Rs 100 (BookMyShow)

Udyan Utsav 2023

Mughal Garden, now known as Amrit Udyan is taking Delhiites on a journey full of nature with beautiful flora. It is one of the most exclusive events which has been waiting for you for weeks. Hence, grab a chance and explore the beautiful herbal, spiritual, and musical gardens at Udyan Utsav 2023.

Date: Until 26th March

Location: Amrit Udyan

Tickets: Free Entry (Do carry a valid photo ID)

Manik’s Day Out

Weekends come with the hope to relax and share a good laugh with your loved ones. Hence, to make you smile wide Manik Mahna will be performing live to make your weekend happier.

Date: March 26

Location: Multiple Locations

Tickets: Rs 499 (BookMyShow)