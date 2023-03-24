Hair Care: 5 Tips To Keep Your Hair Healthy This Summer Season

Haircare Routine For Summer: After months of chilly winters, sunny summers will soon be taking over the skies in India. The day is not far when we’ll soon be wearing our summer clothes and clicking ‘sunkissed’ pictures. Though summer brings our favourite fruits, drinks, and clothes, the scorching heat, along with the hot and humid climate can make it a ‘bad hair day.’ Extreme hot and humid weather can damage hair, and make it frizzy, and dry. Hence, it becomes even more important to take care of your hair during the summer.

Bhavin Bheda, Business Manager, Cadiveu Professional, shares hair care tips to keep your hair healthy, and beautiful this summer season. With the right care, you can enjoy the summer sun without compromising your hair's health.

5 Hair Care Tips For This Summer Season

Keep Your Hair Clean

Summer is a time when sweat and oil tend to build up on the scalp, leading to dandruff and an itchy scalp. It's important to keep your hair clean by washing it regularly with gentle shampoo. Use lukewarm water and massage the scalp gently to stimulate blood flow.

Protect Your Hair From Sun

The sun's harmful UV rays can cause significant damage to your hair, making it dry and brittle. Wear a hat or a scarf to protect your hair from the sun. You can also use a leave-in conditioner with SPF to shield your hair from harmful rays.

Use A Deep Conditioning Treatment

The summer heat can cause your hair to become dry and frizzy. To combat this, use a deep conditioning treatment once a week. Using a hair mask that contains natural ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and honey, will nourish and hydrate your hair.

Avoid Heat Styling Tools

The hot and humid climate can make your hair more susceptible to damage from heat-styling tools like blow dryers, flat irons, and curling irons. Avoid these tools during the summer months, and instead, air-dry your hair or use a diffuser to dry it.

Trim Your Hair Regularly

Regular haircuts are essential for maintaining healthy hair. Trimming your hair every 6-8 weeks will prevent split ends and breakage, and keep your hair looking and feeling healthy.

Summer can be a challenging time for your hair. Remember to keep your hair clean, protect it from the sun, use a deep conditioning treatment, avoid heat styling tools, and trim it regularly. With the right care, you can enjoy the summer sun without compromising your hair's health.