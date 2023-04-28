Delhi Weekend Events: From Astitva To Indian Ocean - Check Events Happening From April 28-30

What's Happening In Delhi This Weekend: It’s time to shut your laptop and gear up for a fun-filled weekend! If you’re in Delhi-NCR this weekend then there are numerous events happening across the state, from unmissable musical events to breathtaking art exhibitions, the national capital has got you covered! We all have successfully sailed through a busy week to the weekend and now it's time to gear up for an eventful weekend. If you are bored of those monotonous weekend shopping schedules then here are a few fun-filled things you should do this weekend.

Bid goodbye to April on a musical note as Delhi-NCR will be witnessing two major events which will soothe your ears with its soulful music. Astitva- The Biggest Youth Festival Of India and The Indian Ocean Tu Hai Tour, allows you to lose yourselves in the soulful melodies of the live band performances. Further, to add colours to your weekend, then two major art exhibitions are also taking place in Delhi-NCR which will make your jaws drop for sure!

Delhi Weekend Events: Here’s What You Can Do In Delhi-NCR This Weekend

Indian Ocean Tu Hai Tour

To all the music lovers out there, this one’s for you! Gear up for a soulful musical experience this weekend as the Indian Ocean will be performing live at the Toksik Noida Club. This will be an opening of their ‘Tu Hai Tour,’ so get ready to lose yourselves in the soulful melodies of the band. This is your chance to avail this incredible opportunity to witness India’s most iconic bands perform live.

What: Indian Ocean Tu Hai Tour

Where: Toksik Lounge and Bar, Noida

When: April 29, 8:30 pm onwards

Tickets: Rs 700 onwards

Astitva - Biggest Youth Festival Of India

Astitva, the biggest youth festival in India welcomes Delhi-NCR to a fun-filled weekend that brings interesting acts including a stand-up comedy show, a live concert, a band performance, and a cultural show. Further, the fest also brings several panel discussions on wealth creation and financial stability, to empower individuals, and promote self-awareness. So gear up and get ready to witness the madness like never before.

What: Astitva - Biggest Youth Festival Of India

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

When: April 30, 12 pm onwards

Tickets: Rs 499 onwards

Sagar Wali Qawwali- Biggest Open Air Sufi Concert

If you’re looking for a musical evening that will blow your mind and will give you truckloads of memories to cherish then this is the event for you. Sagar Wali Qawwali brings an unforgettable Sufi night with lots of soulful music.

What: Sagar Wali Qawwali- Biggest Open Air Sufi Concert

When: April 23, 5 pm onwards

Where: Airia Mall, Gurugram

Tickets: Rs 799 onwards (BookMyShow)

Van Gogh 360 - Art Exhibition

Van Gogh 360 India is the first such exhibition to open in the country that has pleased thousands of visitors across Delhi-NCR. People of all ages and from various walks of life have flocked to the display in large numbers. The exhibition has mesmerized people attending it as it has immersed them in floor-to-ceiling stunning projections. If you still haven’t visited the Van Gogh 360 yet, then here's some good news for you! You still have time to witness the unmissable exhibition and explore it this weekend.

What: Van Gogh 360 Delhi

When: Till May 31, 2023

Where: DLF CyberCity DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram

Tickets: Rs 1,099 onwards

Woven into Being- Art Exhibition

"Woven into Being" is a group exhibition that explores the possibilities of embodied perception and multi-sensorial visuality through a practice closely engaged with metamorphoses of forms and mediums using material aesthetics. The works of the artists featured in the exhibition challenge the boundaries of perception and invite the viewers to engage with their senses in new and innovative ways. Hence, if you want to explore the unexplored meaning of art, then this is the place for you!

What: Woven Into Being

When: Until May 22

Where: Latitude 28, New Delhi