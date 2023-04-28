7 Easy And Quick Hairstyles To Manage Frizzy Hair On Busy Mornings

A good hair day is a good day indeed. Though summer is the season of fun in the sun, for many people, it also brings the challenge of frizzy hair. The increased humidity and heat can cause hair strands to swell, resulting in a lack of definition and increased frizz. This is especially true for those with curly or wavy hair, as these hair types are more prone to frizz due to their structure.

Frizzy hair can be a frustrating and difficult to manage, but it's not impossible. Having frizzy hair may be a tremendous pain, especially in the morning, when you can’t get your hair right before heading to your workplace. But don't panic, here are seven simple hairstyles you can try to manage your frizz and look great even on the busiest of mornings.

Bhavin Bheda, Business Manager, Cadiveu Professional shares simple hairstyles you can try to manage your frizz and look great even on the busiest of mornings.

1. The Messy Bun

This classic hairstyle is perfect for frizzy hair as it allows you to embrace your natural texture. Simply gather your hair into a loose bun and secure it with a hair tie.

2. The Low Ponytail

A low ponytail is another simple hairstyle that's perfect for busy mornings. To make it more interesting, you can add a braid or twist to the front section of your hair.

3. The Top Knot

If you're short on time, a top knot is a great option. Gather your hair into a high ponytail, twist it around, and secure it with bobby pins.

4. The Half-Up, Half-Down

This hairstyle is perfect if you want to show off your curls while still keeping them under control. Simply gather the top half of your hair and secure it with a hair tie or clip.

5. The French Braid

A French braid is a chic and elegant hairstyle that's perfect for frizzy hair. It keeps your hair off your face and is ideal for both casual and formal occasions.

6. The Side Braid

A side braid is a great option if you have long hair. Simply gather your hair to one side and braid it, securing it with a hair tie.

7. The Fishtail Braid

This trendy braid is a great option for frizzy hair as it looks great with a bit of texture. It may take a little practice to get right, but once you've mastered it, you'll love the results.

In conclusion, having frizzy hair doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style for convenience. With these easy hairstyles, you can look fabulous and be ready to take on the day, even on the busiest of mornings.