Delhi Weekend Events: From Jasleen Royal Live Concert To Delhi Capitals VS CSK - Check What's Happening In Delhi From May 19-21

Here’s a list of events taking place in Delhi-NCR from May 19 to May 21 which will make your weekend more interesting and fun. 

Written By  Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 11:19 PM IST
Delhi Weekend Events: From Jasleen Royal Live Concert To Delhi Capitals VS CSK - Check What’s Happening In Delhi From May 19-21

It’s time to let yourself free and loosen up as it’s finally Friday and the weekend is finally here. We all have successfully sailed through a busy week to the weekend and now it's time to gear up for a fun-filled weekend. If you are in Delhi-NCR this weekend and are bored of those monotonous weekend shopping schedules then here are a few fun-filled things you should do this weekend. 

All those people who are set to treat themselves to a fun weekend and want to look beyond the boring mall visits and the usual movie shows, we've got you covered. Here’s a list of events taking place in Delhi-NCR from May 19 to May 21 which will make your weekend more interesting and fun. 

Delhi Weekend Events: List Of Events Happening In Delhi-NCR From May 19-May 21

IPL: Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings

For all the cricket lovers out there, this one’s for you! Cricket is indeed the heart and soul of India and hence, this is your chance to witness match number 67 of the season. This weekend cheer for your team as it's Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings.

When: May 20

Where: Arun Jaitley Stadium

Tickets: Rs 1,000 onwards (Paytm Insider)

The Cocktail Festival 2023

The second edition of The Cocktail Festival is where you can try a total of 10 FREE cocktails at 10 bars around Delhi (Comorin, Lair, PCO, Tickled Pink, Dandy Fio, Bougie, Klap, Public Affair, Town Hall and Fig and Maple) through your ‘cocktail passport.’ However, this is not all, for all the party animals out there, if you want to have a memorable night of drinks, good food, and music, then The Weekender will Take place on May 21 at The Wolf, New Delhi, and your cocktail passport gives you free access to that as well! So grab your chance and have the most memorable weekend!

When: 15 May - 30 May; 21 May (The Weekender)

Where: Drinks at multiple venues; The Wolf, New Delhi (The Weekender)

Tickets: Rs 999 (PayTm Insider)

Jasleen Royal Live Concert

This weekend, give your ears a treat and groove on your favourite tunes as The Jasleen Royal will be performing live in Delhi-NCR this weekend. From Bollywood hits like Love You Zindagi, and Nachde Ne Saare, Jasleen Royal has won the hearts of many.

When: 20 May

Where: Imperfecto Patio, Sector 51 Gurugram

Tickets: Rs 499 onwards 

Penn Masala India Tour

Be it creating mashups of Hindi and English songs or singing Bollywood music in different languages, Penn Masala is all set to perform in Delhi this weekend. This is your chance to experience a cappella group singing live before, you're in for a treat.

When: May 19

Where: YOUnion

Tickets: Rs 499 onwards (BookMyShow)

