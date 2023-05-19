How High Blood Pressure May Increase Risk Of Complications During Pregnancy - Expert Explains

Becoming a mother is a life-changing experience that can be both exciting and overwhelming. Pregnancy is a remarkable journey that involves significant changes in a woman's body. The process of pregnancy lasts for approximately 40 weeks. During pregnancy, a woman's body undergoes numerous physiological changes to support the growth and development of the foetus. While most of these changes are normal and necessary, some women may experience complications that can affect their health and the well-being of the baby.

One such complication is high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, which is characterized by abnormally high blood pressure levels. But how does high blood pressure create complications during pregnancy? Can Hypertension have negative effects on pregnant ladies?

Dr Anuradha Kapur Senior Director and Head of Unit - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket explains how high blood pressure can affect the pregnant woman and the foetus.

How Does High BP Affect Pregnant Women?

Dr Kapur explains, “Hypertensive disorders in pregnancy (HDP) are the spectrum of disorders ranging from already existing chronic hypertension in the index pregnancy to a complex multisystem disorder like:

- Preeclampsia leads to complications like eclampsia, HELLP syndrome, acute renal failure, pulmonary edema, stroke, and left ventricular failure.

As per WHO Report 2014, among all maternal deaths 19 percent of deaths are due to hypertension in pregnant women.

How Can High BP Negatively Affect The Foetus?

Dr Kapur explains high blood pressure can negatively affect the foetus in the following ways:

- Abortion

- Preterm birth

- Intrauterine growth retardation

- Risk of foetal death with eclampsia and accidental haemorrhage

High Blood Pressure Levels During Pregnancy

Dr Kapur explains “Blood Pressure more than 140/90 mmHg detected after 20 weeks of pregnancy on 2 occasions 4 hours apart is called gestational hypertension.”

High BP Symptoms To Look Out For During Pregnancy

Dr Kapur explains the following symptoms to look out for in High Blood Pressure During Pregnancy:

- Headache

- Blurry vision

- Swelling of legs

- Abdominal pain right upper abdomen

- Decreased foetal movements

- Bleeding per vaginum

- Vomiting and sudden excessive weight gain

Given the potential risks associated with high blood pressure during pregnancy, it is crucial for expectant mothers to receive appropriate prenatal care and closely monitor their blood pressure. Timely detection, management, and treatment of high blood pressure disorders are essential to ensure the best possible outcomes for both the mother and the baby.