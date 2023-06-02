Delhi Weekend Events: From Pool Party To Parmish Verma Live - Check What’s Happening In Delhi-NCR From June 2-4

It’s time to let yourself free and loosen up as it’s finally Friday. We all have successfully sailed through a busy week to the weekend and now it's time to gear up for an eventful weekend. We all have successfully sailed through a busy week to the weekend and now it's time to gear up for an eventful weekend. If you are in Delhi-NCR this weekend and are bored of those monotonous weekend shopping schedules then here are a few fun-filled things you should do this weekend. You can plan your weekend around fun activities, family dinners, trying out new places and cuisines, practicing some self-care, or spending your weekend just sleeping.

All those people who are set to treat themselves to a fun weekend and want to look beyond the boring mall visits and the usual movie shows, we've got you covered. Here’s the list of events taking place in Delhi-NCR this weekend.

Ballantine’s True Music ft. Prabh Deep

Gear up for a musical evening with your favourite music as Prabh Deep is finally here to increase the music madness this weekend in Delhi-NCR with Rap, Hindi, and Punjabi music for all the music lovers out there! So what are you waiting for?

When: June 3

Where: Studio XO Bar, Gurugram

Timings: 8 pm onwards

Tickets: Rs 999 onwards (BookMyShow)

Fashion And Lifestyle Exhibition By India Fashion World

Dilliwallon! Beat the heat and shop in style with crazy mind-blowing discounts on the world's top brands and exquisite handloom products this weekend. India Fashion World at Crowne Plaza Rohini invites you to experience the ultimate shopping experience like never before. Whether it's your friend's birthday or a cocktail party, this place has got it all for you. Go gear up for a memorable shopping experience this weekend in Delhi.

When: 2-3-4 June

Where: Crowne Plaza, Rohini

Timings: 10 am- 9 pm

Entry: Free Of Cost

WETnWILD: Pool Party Of Delhi

Get ready to be a part of the ‘hottest’ pool party in Delhi this weekend. With all the safety measures, this pool party is gonna be one of a kind. From dhol beats to DJ, rain dance to the pool party, you’ll have it all in this party along with various stalls to make your tummy happy. To make you feel special, there will be a special blue carpet welcome, with VIP arrangements, freebies for the lucky ones, and a lot more. So what are you waiting for? Get ready for an exciting event this weekend.

When: June 3

Where: Golden Leaf Resort for Wedding and Party, Delhi

Timings: 12 pm

Tickets: Rs 499 onwards (PayTm Insider)

Parmish Verma Live

Get ready to groove on the tunes of Parmish Verma as he will be performing live this weekend in Delhi. From ‘Gaal Ni Kadni’ to ‘Sab Faad Jange’, witness him singing live right in front of you.

When: June 3

Where: Cafe After Hours, New Delhi

Timings: 8 pm onwards

Tickets: Rs 1,999 onwards (BookMyShow)

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA). KNMA is back with its 'New Practices talk series' titled "New Practices Session 6 #Special Edition." This session promises to be a captivating exploration of popular cultures and artistic expressions, focusing on filmmaking, video art, satire, and their impact on the ever-changing landscape of visual arts.

This session also invites a larger audience that does not frequent an art museum by habit but can consume and appreciate quality digital content in the form of well-written sets, social satire, and films.

KNMA is delighted to host artists, Varun Grover and Anurag Minus Verma, two critical representatives of the changing landscape of the moving image, which is always pushing the boundaries of visual arts and offering an opportunity of engaging in constructive dialogue.

What: New Practices Session 6 #Special Edition

When: Saturday, 3 June 2023

Timings:

4:00 pm - 5:30 pm: Screening of video art by Anurag Minus Verma followed by a conversation with Varun Grover

5:30 pm – 6:00 pm: Break

6:00 pm – 7:30 pm: Screening of short film 'KISS,' directed by Varun Grover followed by audience interaction

Where: KNMA Saket Address: 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017