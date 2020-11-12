Dhanteras 2020: Date, Muhurat and significance of this festival

Djhanteras 2020: Dhantrayodashi or Dhanteras marks the beginning of the festival of Diwali. It coincides with Trayodashi Tithi (Thirteenth) of the Krishna Paksha of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kubera (God of wealth), and Yamraj (God of Death) are worshipped, according to an age-old practice.

There is a bit of confusion about the dates of this auspicious festival. People are confused about whether to celebrate it on November 12 or November 13. We will tell you why Dhanteras should be celebrated on 13th November.

Hindus also worship Dhanvantari, who is considered the God of Ayurveda, for imparting the wisdom of Ayurveda to mankind to help them rid of the suffering of disease. The Indian government has announced that Dhanteras day to be observed as 'National Ayurveda Day'. It was first observed on October 28, 2016. This year, it will be celebrated on November 13.

The word Dhanteras is derived from Dhan means wealth in Hindi and Teras which means thirteenth. On this day, people believe that gold and silver protect you from bad omen and anything negative. It is also considered extremely auspicious to buy these precious metals.

The common belief is that Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees and fulfills their wishes on Dhanteras. People light diyas (lamps) and kept them burning all through the night of Dhanteras in honour of Lakshmi and Dhanvantari.

Since this day is considered extremely auspicious, Hindus make new purchases, especially of gold or silver articles, and new utensils as they believe that new wealth or some item made of precious metal would earn them good luck. The common belief is that buying gold and silver on Dhanteras brings more wealth and prosperity.

The day has nowadays become the most auspicious occasion for buying gold, silver, and kitchenware. People also go for the purchase of appliances and automobiles.

Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras should be performed during Pradosh Kaal. This year the Pradosh Kaal on Dhateras (November 13) starts after sunset and it lasts for approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Dhanteras buying can also be done on November 12 in the Abhijeet Muhurat from 11:20 am to 12:04

Dhanteras Date: 13th November 2020 from 7 to 10 am

The second auspicious time: 1 to 2.30 pm

Auspicious time for Dhanteras Puja: 5:28 pm to 5:59 pm

Pradosh Kaal Muhurat: 5:28 pm to 8:07 pm on November 13, 2020

Taurus Kaal Muhurat: 5:32 pm to 7:28 pm on November 13, 2020