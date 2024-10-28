Dhanteras 2024: Top 10 Items To Buy For Good Luck And Wealth, As Per Vastu

Also known as Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Trayodashi, Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. In 2024, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29. Mahi Kashyap, CEO & Founder of Vedic Meet, shares, "Dhanteras, a significant day of the Diwali festival, is celebrated as a time to welcome wealth, health, and prosperity into one's home. On this auspicious occasion, people traditionally purchase items that attract good fortune. According to Vastu Shastra, an ancient Indian science of architecture, the things you buy on Dhanteras can profoundly impact the energy flow in your home, inviting peace, happiness, and financial growth."

In this article, Kashyap talks about the top 10 items to buy on Dhanteras according to Vastu principles to ensure that your purchases align with positive energy and good fortune.

1. Gold and Silver

Traditionally, gold and silver are considered the most promising purchases on Dhanteras. These precious metals symbolise prosperity and financial growth. According to Vastu, buying gold or silver coins, jewellery, or utensils on Dhanteras invites the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

Gold: Gold attracts positive energy and financial abundance. According to Vastu, placing gold in the north or northeast direction enhances its energy.

Silver: Silver, associated with the moon, represents calmness, stability, and mental peace. Utensils or coins made of silver are ideal purchases on this day.

2. Utensils

Buying utensils on Dhanteras is a long-standing tradition, symbolising new beginnings and a fresh start. According to Vastu, utensils represent cleanliness, organisation, and health, key components of a happy home. However, avoid buying empty utensils, as they are believed to bring negative energy. Instead, fill them with food grains or sweets to attract abundance.

Vastu Tip: Place the new utensils in the kitchen's southeast corner, governed by Agni (fire), enhancing financial growth and harmony.

3. Broom

Surprisingly, a broom is considered an essential item to buy on Dhanteras. According to Vastu, the broom helps sweep away negative energy and poverty from the house. It is seen as a tool to maintain cleanliness and bring good luck. Ensure you buy a new broom during this festive period and keep it in the west or northwest direction for the best effects.

4. Idols Of Lakshmi and Ganesha

Dhanteras is a time to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, who bring wealth and remove obstacles. According to Vastu principles, buying idols of these deities and placing them in your home can strengthen their blessings.

Placement: According to Vastu, the best place to keep these idols is the northeast corner (Ishanya) of the house, which is considered highly auspicious. Ensure the idols face west while worshipping.

5. Gomti Chakra

The Gomti Chakra, a rare sea snail found in the Gomti River, is an effective remedy for removing Vastu dosh. According to Vastu Shastra, buying Gomti Chakras on Dhanteras and placing them in a safe or cash box ensures the inflow of money and financial security. You can also keep them in the southeast corner of your home or business premises for stability in wealth.

6. Electronic Items

With the changing times, many people also purchase electronics on Dhanteras. Vastu encourages purchasing items like gadgets, appliances, or even a vehicle during this time, but with a specific placement to ensure positive energy flow.

Placement Tip: Ensure your gadgets and electronic items are placed in the southeast direction of the house, which governs fire. Avoid keeping these in the northeast as it can block the energy flow associated with prosperity and health.

7. Clothes

Buying new clothes on Dhanteras is believed to symbolise a fresh start and is a part of Dhanteras traditions. According to Vastu, clothes represent your lifestyle and status. Wearing fresh clothes on Diwali signifies purity and removes negativity. Ensure your clothes are in bright colours such as yellow, red, or green to attract positive vibes.

Vastu Tip: Store your clothes in the southwest direction of the wardrobe for a balanced and harmonious lifestyle.

8. Ghee or Oil Lamps

Lighting lamps (diyas) during Diwali signifies removing darkness and ushering in light and positivity. Buying ghee or oil lamps on Dhanteras and lighting them in the right direction can enhance the positive energy in your home.

Placement: As per Vastu, place your oil lamps in the northeast corner or in front of the house's entrance to invite prosperity and ward off negativity.

9. Account Books or Business Stationery

For business owners, purchasing account books or business stationery on Dhanteras symbolizes a fresh start in financial matters. According to Vastu, it strengthens one's intention to improve financial discipline and helps attract prosperity into one's business. The best time to initiate these purchases is during the muhurat hours of Dhanteras.

10. Vastu Remedies

Lastly, if you want to rectify any Vastu doshas (flaws) in your home, Dhanteras is the perfect day to purchase Vastu remedies such as pyramids, Vastu Yantras, and crystals. These items help balance the energy in your home and create a harmonious environment.

"Dhanteras is not just a day for shopping; it's a day to invite prosperity, positivity, and peace into your life. By following Vastu guidelines while making your purchases, you can enhance the positive energy flow in your home and ensure a prosperous year ahead. Whether it's gold, utensils, or even a simple broom, each item you buy can bring balance and harmony, ensuring that your Dhanteras is filled with abundance and joy," says Mahi Kashyap.