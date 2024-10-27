Dhanteras 2024: Why Do We Purchase Gold On Dhanteras?

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival and is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. In 2024, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29. The day is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda and health, and is also associated with wealth and prosperity. One of the most well-known traditions of Dhanteras is the purchase of gold. But why is this custom so significant?

The Mythological Significance

The tradition of purchasing gold on Dhanteras has its roots in ancient mythology. According to legend, it was on this day that Lord Dhanvantari emerged from the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea, known as Samudra Manthan, holding a pot of amrita (elixir) in one hand and the holy text of Ayurveda in the other. This event symbolizes the emergence of health and wealth from the depths of the ocean, making Dhanteras a day to celebrate both.

Another popular mythological tale is the story of King Hima's son, who was destined to die from a snake bite on the fourth day of his marriage. To prevent this, his wife kept him awake all night by lighting lamps and placing all her gold and silver ornaments in a heap near the entrance of their bedroom. The bright lights and dazzling gold are said to have blinded Yama, the god of death, when he arrived. Pleased with the devotion and wisdom of the young bride, Yama spared the prince’s life. This legend emphasizes the protective and auspicious qualities of gold, reinforcing the tradition of buying gold to ward off ill fortune.

Cultural and Economic Significance

Symbol of Wealth and Prosperity: In Indian culture, gold is considered a symbol of wealth, purity, and prosperity. Purchasing gold on Dhanteras is believed to bring good fortune, financial stability, and prosperity to the household. It is a way of invoking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth.

Investment for the Future: Gold has always been a preferred form of investment in India. It serves as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties. The tradition of buying gold on Dhanteras aligns with the practical aspect of securing one's financial future.

Cultural Beliefs and Rituals: Dhanteras is a day dedicated to performing pujas and rituals that invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Many families believe that bringing home gold on this day pleases the goddess, ensuring her blessings for the year ahead.

Family and Community Bonds: The act of purchasing gold and other valuables on Dhanteras often involves the entire family. It is a communal activity that strengthens family bonds and promotes a sense of unity and shared prosperity.

Modern-Day Celebrations

In contemporary times, the essence of Dhanteras remains deeply rooted in tradition, but the ways of celebrating have evolved. While gold jewelry and coins continue to be popular purchases, many people also buy silver, new utensils, and electronics. The underlying belief is that new acquisitions on this auspicious day will bring luck and prosperity.

Markets and shops across India witness a significant surge in sales as people indulge in festive shopping. Jewelers offer attractive discounts and new collections to cater to the increased demand. The festive atmosphere, coupled with the anticipation of Diwali, adds to the excitement of the occasion.

Dhanteras is a celebration of health, wealth, and prosperity. The tradition of purchasing gold on this day is deeply embedded in Indian culture and mythology, symbolizing the hope for a prosperous future and the blessings of divine deities. As we prepare to celebrate Dhanteras in 2024, let us embrace the traditions with joy and reverence, ensuring that the spirit of prosperity and well-being touches every home.

Tips for Buying Gold on Dhanteras

Check Purity: Ensure that the gold you purchase is hallmarked and meets the required purity standards.

Compare Prices: Gold prices can vary across different jewelers. It's wise to compare prices before making a purchase.

Understand Making Charges: Different jewelers may have different making charges for gold jewelry. Clarify these charges beforehand.

Buy from Reputed Jewelers: Purchase gold from well-known and trusted jewelers to ensure authenticity and quality.

Consider Investment Options: If buying jewelry is not a priority, consider investing in gold coins or bars, which often have lower making charges.

Wishing you a prosperous and joyful Dhanteras!

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)