Diwali 2020: Here's the reason why Indians make rangoli during this festival

The season of Diwali is the season of making rangolis. People spend hours designing their floors with beautiful art using coloured powder. Be it home, office, or malls, people often get to see colourful crafts on the entrance during the festival of Diwali.

Though Diwali is known as the festival of lights but making rangolis are also an important and fun part of this festival. Many places also organize rangoli competition during this time in which people showcase their art.

Here's why people make rangolis during the festival of Diwali:

Diwali is celebrated to welcome Goddess Lakshmi at home. People offer prayers, asking for her blessings in the form of wealth. Rangolis are designed as a gesture to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Generally, a Rangoli is also bordered by a lotus design, to represent Goddess Lakshmi.

Rangolis are also a welcoming gesture for guests during the festival.

It is also believed that making rangolis at the entrance brings positive energy and prevents evil from entering the home.

As per age-old belief, Rangoli designs always look complicated because the negativity that is in the air gets entangled in the complexity of the rangoli design and fails to enter the house. Rangolis absorb evil and prevent negativity from harming us. They also remind us to keep thinking positively.

Diwali is a day of reflection, to overcome the darkness in one's life and lead a better life in the future.