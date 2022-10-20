Diwali 2022: Check out puja timings for Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Diwali, Govardhan, Bhai Dooj

NEW DELHI: Diwali, the featival of lights, is around the corner. People can be seen thronging the markets and shopping for the celebrations. Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights, is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new metal items, especially metals like gold and silver. Here, we bring to you the dates and puja timings for 5-day long festival.

Dhanteras:

Dhanteras, also known as Dhanatrayodashi, is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in India.. This year, the Dhanteras, will be observed from 7:00 pm to 8:17 pm on October 22, 2022. People worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi and buy something new on this day. Considered very auspicious, people purchase gold, silver, clothes, gadgets as a sign of good fortune. This day is purely dedicated to the goddess of wealth.

Narak Chaturdashi:

Naraka Chaturdasi, the second day of the five-day long festival of Deepavali, is also known as Choti Diwali. According to Hindu tradition and mythology, it is believed that Lord Krishna fought the demon Narakasura and killed him. The festival is also called as "Kali Chaudas", where Kali means dark (eternal) and Chaudas means fourteenth, this is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark half of Aaso month. This year, It will begin at 05:05 am and end at 06:27 am on October 23, 2022.

Diwali:

Diwali is the most important Hindu festival, celebrated over five days. The most important day of the Diwali celebration for North India is the day that Lakshmi Puja is performed. The main celebration of Diwali takes place on this day and Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after killing Ravana. People welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, who is believed to bless people with luck and prosperity. This year, the Lakshmi puja muhurat will begin at 06:53 pm and end at 08:15 pm on October 24.

Govardhan Puja:

The Govardhan Puja muhurat is from 06:28 am till 08:43 am. Govardhan Puja is celebrated a day after Diwali and people worship Lord Krishna on this day. People believe that Lord Krishna saved the residents of Mathura from Lord Indra by lifting a mountain named 'Govardhan'.

Bhai Dooj:

The last and final day is called the 'Bhai Dooj' or 'Bhau Beej', which celebrates the special bond of brothers and sisters. 'Bhaiya Dooj' falls on October 26. On this day, the Aparahna time will last from 01:12 pm to 03:26 pm. It is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of the lunar calendar and is similar to Rakshabandhan.