Diwali 2022: Date, time, puja muhurat, history and significance

Diwali 2022 Puja: Diwali is popularly known as the festival of lights, a day which marks the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. Diwali usually falls on the 15th day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartik on the new moon day or 'Amavasya'. This year Diwali is being celebrated on 24th October, Monday.

Diwali is spanned full five days starting with Dhanteras and concluding with Bhai Dooj. Almost all of India celebrates this festival across all states and religious communities in different ways.

Diwali 2022: Lakshmi Pujan Shubh Muhurat

The Lakshmi Puja Muhurat begins at 06:54 pm and ends at 08:17 pm.

Amavasya Tithi begins at 05:27 pm on October 24 and ends at 04:18 pm on October 25.

According to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes (approximately).

Diwali 2022: History

Legend has it that on this day, 14 years after killing the demon king Ravana, Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with Sita Mata.

Diwali 2022: Significance

As per Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi bestows luck, prosperity, and happiness upon mankind is said to arrive on earth this day, giving it great significance.

Also Read: Diwali 2022: Wishes, Whatsapp Status, Messages and Greetings

Share the joy of Diwali with your family and friends and with those who are less unfortunate. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy and Safe Diwali.