Diwali 2022: Wishes, Whatsapp Status, Messages and Greetings

Diwali 2022: Diwali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is a wonderful time to meet your family and friends and celebrate together. On this day, people dress up in the best way possible and decorate their homes using lights and diyas. As per Hindu belief, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya from 14 years of exile with wife Sita and brother Lakshman on this day after slaying Ravana.

While we celebrate this auspicious day with our family and loved ones, some of us are away from their house for several reasons. Thus, if you are wondering how to send best wishes and love on this day, here we are to help you out. We have compiled a list of wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones.

Diwali 2022: Wishes

1. May the divine light of love brighten each and every day of your life. Wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali.

2. May success and prosperity fill your life forever with the light of beautiful diyas and holy chants. Have a Happy Diwali!!!

3. Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of festival of lights to you. May this auspicious day bring into your life many more opportunities to prosper and grow.

4. On the occasion of Deepavali, sending you the blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi. I pray to god that all your wishes come true, and you live all your dreams in the coming year… Happy Diwali!!!



Diwali 2022: Whatsapp Status

1. May the celebrations of Diwali fill this upcoming year of your life with many new hopes and opportunities. Warm wishes on Diwali to you.

2. Let us make it a memorable Diwali by celebrating it with the people who mean the most to us in this world. Warm wishes on Diwali to all.

3. On the occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm wishes to you and your loved ones. May you have a prosperous and high-spirited season full of festivities.

4. Wishing you and your family a very prosperous and Happy Diwali. May Maa Laxmi and Lord Ganesh bless you with all that you deserve.

5. Diwali is the time to celebrate, time to spend with close ones. I wish you the best of Diwali wishes and lots of happiness.

Diwali 2022: Messages and Greetings