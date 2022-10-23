NewsLifestyleCulture
DIWALI 2022

Diwali 2022: Dos and don'ts to follow this Lakshmi Pujan day

While celebrating Diwali, make sure to follow the below mentioned list of Do's and Don'ts if you wish to please Maa Lakshmi and Lord Kuber.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 02:56 PM IST
  • According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time period to perform Diwali Puja for this year is from 6:53 PM to 8:16 PM.
  • As per the tradition, Diwali Puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal, which begins at 5:43 PM and concludes at 8:16 PM on Monday.

Diwali 2022: Diwali is here and the festivities have begun all across the nation. So, without any delay, kick start your festive celebrations and do not forget to follow these do’s and don’ts while performing Lakshmi Pujan.

Deepavali, also known as Diwali or the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide every year with great enthusiasm. People, along with their friends and family, perform puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, ornaments, and lights.

Moreover, the festival is also about sweets and meals, new traditional attires, and many other things. As per the Hindu belief, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after killing Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. On this day, people pray to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera and make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity.

Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali), is the most important day of five-days long festivities. While early in the morning, prayers are offered to their ancestors, Shradh is performed on Amavasya. It is the Pradosh Kaal during which Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali which begins after sunset and continues for around two hours and twenty-four minutes.

Do`s

  • Clean your houses and workplace and decorate using lights, lamps, diyas, flowers, rangoli, and candles to bring prosperity. You should also keep a Manglik Kalash coated in unpeeled coconut on both sides of the entry of house.
  • Also, clean the temples or the specific place you where you intend to perform puja at your house and use a red cloth to spread over the particular area. Place the idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha on the cloth.
  • Make sure that you are performing Diwali Puja only during the Pradosh Kaal.

Don’ts

  • It is suggested to avoid glass idols to perform Diwali puja and thus, you should buy idols made of clay or silver. Do not leave your footwear at the front door as it is a celebration to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our homes.
  • Do not use utensils made of iron.
  • Do not leave trash on your doorstep or on your terrace.
  • Do not consume non-vegetarian food or liquor on Diwali.

