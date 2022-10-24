Diwali 2022: How to perform Lakshmi pujan? Puja vidhi and rituals of Diwali

Diwali 2022 Lakshmi puja: The festival of lights, Deepawali is finally here and the celebrations are in full swing. The festivities began with Dhanteras and will end with Bhai Dooj. Diwali marks Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after completing 14 years in exile with Mata Sita and his brother Lakshman and after slaying the King of Lanka Ravan.

This day holds another great significance as it marks the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi on earth, blessing all earthlings with good luck and fortune. People draw rangolis, wear new clothes, light diyas and candles and decorate their homes with flowers. Sweets are also prepared and other special savoury delicacies are also made.

The Lakshmi Pujan is the most important part of Diwali celebrations, find out how to perform puja at home at the correct shubh muhurat with proper vidhi and puja samagri.

Diwali 2022: Lakshmi puja Shubh Muhurat

The shubh muhurat for the Puja span from 06:53 pm to 08:15 pm.

The Amavasya Tithi will start on October 24 at 05:27 and end on October 25 at 04:18.

Furthermore, according to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and approximately lasts 2 hours and 24 minutes.

Diwali 2022: Lakshmi puja vidhi

People decorate their homes and workplaces with marigold flowers, as well as Ashoka, mango, and banana leaves, during Lakshmi Puja.

- The first step in the preparations is to cover a raised platform with a red cloth.

- Place the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha with silk clothing and jewellery.

- Then, place coins (currency), betel nuts, raisins, cloves (laung), dry fruits, and cardamom (elaichi) within a copper pot (Kalash) that has been filled with water to the third-fourths mark.

- On top, arrange mango leaves in a circle with a coconut in the centre. Put some flowers and sindoor on the Kalash.

- Place the items bought on Dhanteras in front of Goddess Lakshmi like gold, silver and utensils.

- Light a ghee jyot Deepak for the Gods and offer flowers, sweets and fruits to the gods.

- Then, light the eternal lamp- Akhand diya. The four-faced diya must be lit first and must be lit all night to seek Goddess Lakshmi's blessings.

- After hearing Lakshmi's Panchali, present flowers to the goddess. Perform aarti song in front of the deity. The first offering should be made to Lord Ganesh, followed by Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Lakshmi.

- Light and wave the kapoor jyot (camphor light) to mark the end of the puja.

Diwali 2022: Lakshmi puja mantras (मंत्र)

Chant these mantras to invoke the gods during the puja.

- Lakshmi Vinayaka Mantra

ॐ श्रीं गं सौम्याय गणपतये वर वरद

सर्वजनं मे वशमानय स्वाहा॥

Om Shreem Gam Saumyaya Ganpataye Vara Varada

Sarvajanam Me Vashamanaya Svaha॥

- Lakshmi Ganesha Dhyana Mantra

दन्ताभये चक्रवरौ दधानं, कराग्रगं स्वर्णघटं त्रिनेत्रम्।

धृताब्जयालिङ्गितमाब्धि पुत्र्या-लक्ष्मी गणेशं कनकाभमीडे॥

Dantabhaye Chakravarau Dadhanam, Karagragam Swarnghatam Trinetram।

Dhritabjayalingitamabdhi Putrya-Lakshmi Ganesham Kanakabhamide॥

Perform the Diwali Lakshmi puja this year with proper rituals and mantras to receive the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Shubh Diwali to everyone!