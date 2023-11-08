Diwali 2023: 6 Essential Vastu Tips For Bringing Prosperity Home This Festive Season

As Diwali, the festival of lights, approaches in 2023, people across India are gearing up to decorate their homes, exchange gifts, and celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. However, Diwali is not just a time for festivities; it is also an occasion to embrace the principles of Vastu Shastra, an ancient Indian science of architecture and design.

Vastu, which literally means "science of architecture," emphasizes the importance of aligning our living spaces with the energies of the universe to invite prosperity and positive vibes into our homes.

By incorporating simple tips into your festive decor, you can not only enhance the visual appeal of your home but also ensure a harmonious environment that attracts happiness and abundance. Here are some Vastu tips for Diwali decorations, by ShareChat creator Usha Gajendra Rao. You can not only make your home visually stunning but also invite prosperity and positive energies into your life, ensuring a joyous and abundant celebration of Diwali.

1. Clean and Declutter Your Home: Before embarking on your Diwali decoration journey, start with a thorough cleaning of your home. A clean and clutter-free space is essential for the free flow of positive energy. Remove unnecessary items, organize your living spaces, and make sure your home shines with cleanliness.

2. Create a Beautiful Rangoli and Lakshmi's Feet: The tradition of creating a beautiful rangoli at the entrance of your home is not only an artistic endeavor but also symbolizes an inviting path for the Goddess of Wealth, Lakshmi. Consider adding Lakshmi's feet, made of rice flour, at your entrance to signify her arrival and blessings.

3. Place Earthen Diyas in the North and East: Lighting earthen diyas during Diwali signifies the triumph of light over darkness. To enhance the flow of positive energy, place these diyas in the north and east directions of your home. Avoid lighting diyas in the south and use pure ghee, coconut oil, or sesame oil for a positive and prosperous ambiance.

4. Choose the Right Colors of Lights: Vastu emphasizes the significance of color choices in your decorations. Opt for red, orange, yellow, white, and blue lights, as these colors are considered auspicious and align with Vastu principles. These colors will infuse your home with positivity and warmth.

5. Proper Placement of Religious Idols: If you have religious idols or images in your home, place them in the northeast direction, facing east or north. This placement is believed to invite divine blessings and create a harmonious atmosphere. Careful positioning of sacred items ensures a spiritual ambiance in your home.

6. Avoid Broken or Damaged Items during Pooja: During Diwali, many families conduct special pujas and rituals. To maintain the sanctity of these practices, ensure that all items used for the pooja are in good condition and free from any damage. Broken or damaged items are thought to bring negative energies and should be avoided during this festive period.

Happy Diwali!