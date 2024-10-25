Diwali 2024 Calendar: Know When Is Dhanteras, Key Dates And Timings For Choti Diwali, Govardhan Puja, And Bhai Dooj

The 2024 Diwali Festival of Lights has created some uncertainty regarding its exact date. Traditionally based on the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali typically falls on the 15th day of Kartik, the darkest night of the month. This year, however, some sources indicate the date as October 31, while others lean toward November 1, leaving many uncertain.

As per Drik Panchang, Diwali will be observed on October 31, 2024. This day aligns with Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja.

The shubh muhurat (auspicious timing) for Lakshmi Puja, a crucial Diwali ritual, is set from 6:52 PM to 8:41 PM. The Amavasya tithi, marking the new moon, starts early on October 31 and extends into November 1, leading to the date confusion.

Day 1: Dhanteras

The Diwali season begins with Dhanteras, observed on October 29, 2024. On this day, people pray to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity. Buying gold and jewelry is also customary as a symbol of good luck.

Day 2: Choti Diwali

Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, is the second day, falling on October 31. This day honors Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura and serves as a quieter but important precursor to the main Diwali celebration.

Day 3: Diwali and Lakshmi Puja

Diwali falls on October 31, and extends into November 1, 2024, with its primary rituals centered on Lakshmi Puja. This day celebrates the return of Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman to Ayodhya, symbolizing light's triumph over darkness. Households will light lamps, create rangolis, and perform pujas to honor Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

Day 4: Govardhan Puja

Following Diwali, Govardhan Puja takes place on November 2, 2024. This day commemorates Lord Krishna’s lifting of the Govardhan mountain to shield Mathura's people from Lord Indra’s anger.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj

The Diwali festivities conclude with Bhai Dooj on November 3, 2024. This day celebrates the brother-sister bond, with sisters praying for their brothers' well-being and success.

The date confusion arises from the overlap of the Amavasya tithi on October 31 and November 1. While some people adhere strictly to the lunar calendar, others follow traditional customs, creating varying interpretations.

Despite the ongoing debate, most people are likely to celebrate Diwali on October 31, in line with the lunar calendar’s muhurats and rituals. For clarity, it’s recommended to consult local customs or check religious calendars.