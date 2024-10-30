Diwali 2024: The Psychology Behind Gift-Giving During Deepawali

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is synonymous with joy, celebration, and the exchange of gifts. This tradition of gift-giving is not merely a cultural norm but is deeply rooted in psychology, symbolising affection, gratitude, and social bonding. Understanding the psychological underpinnings of this practice can offer valuable insights into human behaviour and relationships during one of the most significant festivals in the Indian calendar.

Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) Psychotherapist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing shares the psychology behind gift-giving during Diwali.

The symbolism of gifts

Gift-giving during Diwali goes beyond the material value of the presents. It serves as a symbolic act that reinforces relationships and social cohesion. The tradition of exchanging gifts is steeped in the idea of reciprocity, where the act of giving and receiving creates a mutual bond of goodwill and support. Gifts often symbolise prosperity, health, and happiness, reflecting the giver's wishes for the recipient's well-being.

Psychological benefits for the giver

Giving gifts during Diwali is not only about making the recipient feel valued; it also has significant psychological benefits for the giver. The act of giving can enhance the giver's sense of satisfaction and happiness. Research in positive psychology suggests that altruistic behaviours, such as giving, can increase feelings of personal fulfilment and joy. This is often referred to as the "helper's high," where the giver experiences a boost in mood and a sense of purpose.

Strengthening social bonds

One of the primary psychological functions of gift-giving during Diwali is the strengthening of social bonds. Gifts act as tangible tokens of appreciation and love, fostering a sense of belonging and connection. The ritual of gift exchange helps to maintain social relationships by demonstrating care and concern for others. This practice is particularly important in collectivist cultures like India, where social harmony and familial bonds are highly valued.

The role of personalisation

Personalised gifts carry more emotional weight and psychological impact than generic ones. When a gift is tailored to the recipient's preferences and interests, it shows thoughtfulness and effort, enhancing the emotional connection between the giver and the receiver. Personalisation in gift-giving can deepen relationships, as it signifies a deeper understanding and appreciation of the recipient's individuality.

The reciprocity principle

Reciprocity is a fundamental aspect of human social interaction, and gift-giving during Diwali is a prime example of this principle. The expectation of reciprocation ensures that the social equilibrium is maintained, promoting ongoing positive interactions. This cycle of giving and receiving fosters a culture of generosity and mutual support, essential for the maintenance of harmonious relationships.

Navigating expectations and obligations

While gift-giving can be a joyous activity, it can also bring about feelings of obligation and stress. The pressure to select the perfect gift or match the value of a received gift can sometimes overshadow the joy of giving. Understanding these psychological pressures can help individuals navigate their gifting experiences more mindfully, ensuring that the practice remains a source of joy rather than stress.