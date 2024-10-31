Diwali 2024: Tips If You Get Burned While Lighting Firecrackers
Firecracker burns can be painful, but prompt and proper care can ensure a faster recovery and reduce the chance of complications. Stay safe, handle fireworks responsibly, and remember that taking a few precautions can ensure your celebrations remain joyful and injury-free.
Trending Photos
Diwali and other celebrations often bring fireworks and, unfortunately, the risk of burns. Being prepared and knowing how to handle burns quickly can make all the difference in preventing further injury. Here’s a guide on immediate steps you can take if you or someone around you gets burned by a firecracker.
1. Stay Calm and Assess the Burn
First, take a deep breath and assess the severity of the burn.
Firecracker burns typically affect the hands, face, or arms and can be minor or serious. Quickly understanding the severity will guide your next steps.
2. Cool the Burn Area
Immediately run cool (not cold) water over the affected area for 10-20 minutes. This helps in reducing pain and halts further damage to the skin.
Avoid using ice directly, as it can cause more harm to the tissue.
3. Clean the Area Gently
After cooling, if there’s any dirt or residue from the firecracker, gently wash the area with mild soap and water.
Do not scrub the burn or try to remove any pieces of clothing or materials stuck to the skin.
4. Cover the Burn
Apply a clean, non-stick bandage over the burn to protect it from infection. Avoid using fluffy cotton that could stick to the wound.
If it’s a minor burn, you can apply aloe vera gel to help soothe the skin and reduce redness.
5. Avoid Home Remedies on Burns
Refrain from using toothpaste, oil, butter, or any home remedy that can further irritate or trap heat in the wound. These can delay healing or lead to infections.
6. Manage Pain with Over-the-Counter Medication
You can take over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen to help manage the pain and swelling. Ensure that you follow the dosage instructions properly.
7. Keep the Burn Elevated
If possible, try to keep the burned area elevated. This reduces blood flow to the area, minimizing swelling and discomfort.
8. Seek Medical Help for Severe Burns
If the burn is deep, larger than 3 inches, or appears white or charred, it’s essential to seek medical attention immediately.
Burns on sensitive areas such as the face, hands, feet, or genitals should also be evaluated by a healthcare professional.
Prevention Tips for Firecracker Burns
While knowing how to treat burns is important, prevention is even better. Here are some safety measures to keep in mind:
- Use firecrackers in open, outdoor spaces to minimize risks and avoid crowding.
- Keep a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby when lighting fireworks.
- Wear cotton clothing and avoid synthetic fabrics to reduce the risk of clothes catching fire.
- Avoid lighting multiple firecrackers at once and follow proper handling instructions.
- Stay a safe distance away after lighting any firecracker to avoid accidental burns.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv