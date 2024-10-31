Diwali 2024: Tips If You Get Burned While Lighting Firecrackers

Diwali and other celebrations often bring fireworks and, unfortunately, the risk of burns. Being prepared and knowing how to handle burns quickly can make all the difference in preventing further injury. Here’s a guide on immediate steps you can take if you or someone around you gets burned by a firecracker.

1. Stay Calm and Assess the Burn

First, take a deep breath and assess the severity of the burn.

Firecracker burns typically affect the hands, face, or arms and can be minor or serious. Quickly understanding the severity will guide your next steps.

2. Cool the Burn Area

Immediately run cool (not cold) water over the affected area for 10-20 minutes. This helps in reducing pain and halts further damage to the skin.

Avoid using ice directly, as it can cause more harm to the tissue.

3. Clean the Area Gently

After cooling, if there’s any dirt or residue from the firecracker, gently wash the area with mild soap and water.

Do not scrub the burn or try to remove any pieces of clothing or materials stuck to the skin.

4. Cover the Burn

Apply a clean, non-stick bandage over the burn to protect it from infection. Avoid using fluffy cotton that could stick to the wound.

If it’s a minor burn, you can apply aloe vera gel to help soothe the skin and reduce redness.

5. Avoid Home Remedies on Burns

Refrain from using toothpaste, oil, butter, or any home remedy that can further irritate or trap heat in the wound. These can delay healing or lead to infections.

6. Manage Pain with Over-the-Counter Medication

You can take over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen to help manage the pain and swelling. Ensure that you follow the dosage instructions properly.

7. Keep the Burn Elevated

If possible, try to keep the burned area elevated. This reduces blood flow to the area, minimizing swelling and discomfort.

8. Seek Medical Help for Severe Burns

If the burn is deep, larger than 3 inches, or appears white or charred, it’s essential to seek medical attention immediately.

Burns on sensitive areas such as the face, hands, feet, or genitals should also be evaluated by a healthcare professional.

Prevention Tips for Firecracker Burns

While knowing how to treat burns is important, prevention is even better. Here are some safety measures to keep in mind:

Use firecrackers in open, outdoor spaces to minimize risks and avoid crowding.

Keep a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby when lighting fireworks.

Wear cotton clothing and avoid synthetic fabrics to reduce the risk of clothes catching fire.

Avoid lighting multiple firecrackers at once and follow proper handling instructions.

Stay a safe distance away after lighting any firecracker to avoid accidental burns.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)