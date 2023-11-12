Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2023 Shubh Muhurat: 10 Essential Puja Samagri For A Prosperous Deepawali Pujan

As the festival of lights, Diwali, approaches, preparations for the grand celebration are underway. Among the myriad customs and rituals, the Lakshmi Puja holds special significance on the auspicious evening. To ensure a harmonious and prosperous worship, here is a comprehensive list of ten essential puja samagri items that you should not miss during the Lakshmi Puja.

1. Idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha: To commence the puja, acquire beautiful idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. These can be easily purchased from the market, symbolizing the divine presence in your home.

2. Earthen Lamps: Illuminate the surroundings with the warm glow of earthen lamps. Five big and twenty-five small lamps contribute to the enchanting ambiance, representing the dispelling of darkness and the arrival of light.

3. Earthen Pitcher: A fresh earthen pitcher is essential for keeping water, a vital element in the puja process, signifying purity and life.

4. Flowers and Garlands: Elevate the spiritual atmosphere with vibrant flowers, garlands, and flower-covered bilva and tulsi leaves, offering a fragrant tribute to the deities.

5. Sweets, Fruits, Sugarcane, and Paan: The puja samagri is incomplete without offerings of sweets, fruits, sugarcane, and paan, symbolizing the sweetness and abundance that prosperity brings.

6. Pancha Pallav and Durva Grass: Craft the pancha pallav from twigs of peepul, banyan, bakul, mango, and palash trees. Additionally, durva grass holds significance in the ritual, enhancing the sanctity of the puja.

7. Kapoor and Dhoop: Light Kapoor and dhoop to attract positive energy, creating a spiritually uplifting environment for the Lakshmi Puja.

8. Shree Yantra: Considered a symbol of health, wealth, and success, the Shree Yantra is a powerful addition to the puja, ensuring blessings of prosperity and well-being.

9. Kheel and Batasha: Offer Kheel, puffed rice, accompanied by batasha, a sweet made from raw sugar, as a delightful offering to Goddess Lakshmi.

10. Akshat: In case any item is missing, Akshat can be used as a remedy, ensuring that the puja is carried out seamlessly.

As you embark on the joyous journey of Diwali celebrations, incorporating these puja samagri items into your Lakshmi Puja will undoubtedly enhance the spiritual experience and usher in blessings of wealth and prosperity.