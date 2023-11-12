Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2023 Shubh Muhurat: Auspicious Timings And Nakshatra Yoga To Perform Rituals

Diwali, the festival of lights, is marked by distinct customs, much like other prominent Indian festivals. One of the most crucial rituals during Diwali is Laxmi Puja. Hindus specifically worship Goddess Laxmi, the bestower of wealth and prosperity, as an integral part of the Diwali celebrations.

As Diwali, the festival of lights, approaches, renowned Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri shares insights into the auspicious timings and celestial alignments that promise to shower devotees with the grace of Goddess Lakshmi. This year, Diwali brings not only the joyous celebration of Lord Rama's return but also the alignment of planets that enhance wealth and prosperity.

Diwali 2023: 'Nakshatra' Celestial Alignments

On Diwali, two planets find themselves in the Libra sign, ushering in the benevolence of Goddess Lakshmi. The Sun and Moon both grace this sign, which is ruled by Venus, the planet associated with wealth. This celestial alignment signifies a time of increased affluence and prosperity for those celebrating Diwali.

Diwali 2023: Rajayogas and Shubhayogas

Diwali 2023 is particularly auspicious, with the formation of five Rajayogas and three Shubhayogas, totaling eight auspicious yogas. Among the Rajayogas are Gajakesari, Harsha, Ubhayachari, Kahala, and Durdhara, each contributing to honor, financial benefits, and an overall increase in wealth and prestige. Complementing these are the Shubh Yogas, including Mahalakshmi Yoga, Ayushman Yoga, and Saubhagya Yoga, promising happiness and abundance.

Significance of Mahanisha Kaal on Diwali

The Mahanisha Kaal, occurring from 12 AM to 5 AM, holds special significance during Diwali. Worship during this time pleases Goddess Lakshmi and is believed to bring inexhaustible wealth. The night is divided into two parts – the first involving the worship of deities and the second, Mahanisha Kaal, dedicated to the goddess. Devotees intending to perform rituals during Mahanisha should complete preparations by 11 PM for optimal results.

Diwali Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

For those planning their Diwali puja, Astrologer Parduman Suri recommends specific timings to maximize the auspicious energy.

- Morning: 8:02 AM to 12:11 PM (Duration: 4 hours 9 minutes)

- Afternoon: 1:34 PM to 2:57 PM (Duration: 1 hour 23 minutes)

- Evening: 5:42 PM to 10:34 PM (Duration: 4 hours 52 minutes)

Devotees are encouraged to align their preparations with these timings to harness the divine energies associated with Diwali.

Celebrating Diwali goes beyond cultural customs; it becomes an opportunity to tap into the cosmic energies aligned for prosperity. Individuals can make the most of this auspicious occasion, fostering joy, wealth, and abundance in their lives.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)