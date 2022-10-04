Durga Navami 2022: The fourth day of the Durga Puja festival, Maha Navami, commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura. Maha Navami is a significant festival because Sandhi Puja is performed on the eve of Ashtami and Navami. On the day of Maha Navami, a lot of people in East India also offer Durga Balidan.In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the celebration is known as Ayudha Puja.

What is Durga Balidan?

The Durga Balidan ritual requires offering a sacrifice to the Goddess. It's more like a farewell ritual of Goddess Durga and is performed along with the Sindoor Khela. Traditionally, goats or buffaloes were sacrificed, but nowadays, white pumpkins, sugarcane, or other objects that can represent the ritual sacrifice are offered instead.

Durga Balidan: Significance

Balidan on Maha Navami should alwasy be done on Uday Vyapini Navami. Many people observe the Maha Navami fast before performing the Balidan Puja.

Durga Balidan: Timing

Ashwina Navratri Balidana on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Ashwina Navratri Balidana Aparahna Muhurat - 01:20 pm to 03:42 pm

(according to drikpanchang.com)

What is Ayudha Puja?

On this auspicious day, people adore and worship the tools and objects that are connected to their line of work and livelihood.

Ayudha Puja: Significance

According to the Mahabharatha, Arjuna, the third Pandava prince, was forced to spend 14 years in a forest during his "vanavasa," or exile, before being allowed to collect his weapons. On this day, believers worship their tools, weaponry, music, and books. As society developed into the modern era, the significance of weapon worship was reduced, and the associated tools and objects of labour took their place as the objects of worship.

Ayudha Puja: Timings

The best time to perform the Ayudha puja is from 2.08 pm to 2.55 pm on 4 October 2022.

(according to drikpanchang.com)

On this day, people celebrate Goddess Durga's victory over the evil demon. People typically believe that praying on this day will help them atone for the negative things in their lives and provide them with the opportunity to begin afresh.

Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Maha Navami 2022!