Happy Durga Puja 2022: Subho Maha Navami wishes, messages and WhatsApp greetings to share on the 4th day of Durga Puja

Durga Puja 2022: Durga Namvami 2022 will be celebrated on October 4th. This celebration, which takes place on the fourth day of Durga Puja, is also known as Maha Navami. It is among the most auspicious days of the 5-day Pujo festivities. Maha Navami 2022, which falls on the ninth day of the 9-day Hindu festival of Sharad Navaratri. It is the fourth day of Durga Puja celebrations and one of the grandest before the Visarjan of the Maa Durga idol.

As we prepare to celebrate this auspicious festival Durga Navami 2022, here are some Happy Durga Navami wishes and messages, greetings, and WhatsApp messages that you can share.

1) On this auspicious day of Maha Navami, My greetings to you and your family, Happiness and betterment at all levels, For today and all time to come, Success at the end of all your pursuits, In the most truthful way.

2) Maa Durga, the universal mother, is the ultimate embodiment of power. On this auspicious day of Durga Navami, we bow to her to seek her blessings. Wishing you a happy Maha Navami.

3) There will be ups and downs in life, and some days will be difficult, but Maa Durga will give you strength and courage. Wishing you a Happy Maha Navami!

4) Thank you, Maa Durga, for blessing us with the strength to keep fast and do pooja during the Navratras. Happy Maha Navami to everyone!

5) Blissful and joyous Shubho Maha Navami greetings to all.

6) Maa Durga is an embodiment of 'Shakti'. We bow to her to seek blessings on this auspicious occasion of Durga Navami.

7) Wishing you the most inspiring opportunities and great success in life. Blessed Maha Navami to you.

8) May Maa Durga bless you with growth and abundance, and may you never stop learning and make new paths to success. Happy Navami!

9) May there remains no negativity around you and you are always surrounded by positive vibes and thoughts. Happy Durga Navami.

Happy Maha Navami to all!