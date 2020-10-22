Durga Puja 2020: North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti goes virtual - Live streaming link, dos and don'ts amid pandemic

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Durga Puja begins this year from October 22 and will last till 26 of this month. The 5-day long festivity holds greater significance for the Bengali community worldwide. Durga Puja and Sharad or Sharadiya Navratri coincide and are widely celebrated not just in the country but abroad by Indian diaspora as well.

However, this year celebrations are low key due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing, wearing masks, gloves and proper sanitisation is the need of the hour to keep the virus at bay. And state governments have issued specific guidelines for Durga Puja, Navratri and Ram Lila festivals.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti will have a live broadcast of Durga Puja from Panchami to Dashami Visarjan on their website http://www.nbsdp.com

https://t.jio/nbsdp - Jio Link can be put on any channel to add the live feed

This is a step taken as the Durga Pujo will now be done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The members have decided to take their puja to the people through live streaming and social media through cell phones and laptops. They are concerned that with crowded pandals many may get infected by the deadly virus.

Details of North Bombay Durga Puja Samiti 2020:

This year they have scaled down the idol from 25ft to 4ft. The venue has been shifted to a small hall in Santa Cruz. Elder members are requested to stay home. In fact, members are allowed to visit the pandal in small batches adhering to social distancing norms.

Unfortunately, outsiders, bhog, prasad and flowers are strictly prohibited to avoid physical contact. There will be two hours of morning anjali without flowers and two hours of sandhya aarti.

"We organise the festival for hundreds and thousands of devotees across India every year, however, the celebration will be virtual this time. We seek the blessing of Maa Durga to help us in these tough times. We are happy to reach millions of people through our virtual celebration. We have set certain rules which are mandatory for every member who will visit the pandal to follow", said Deb Mukherjee.

It is to be noted that several Bollywood celebrities such as Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji, veteran actress Tanuja, and other TV personalities regularly visit the North Bombay pandal during Durga Puja.

Durga Puja is celebrated from Shasti to Bijoya Dashami (October 22-26).

Happy Durga Pujo everyone!