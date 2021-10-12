हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Durga Puja 2021

Durga Puja 2021: Day and date-wise puja chart of the festival!

Durga Pujo, as Bengalis call it, coincides with the 9-day Navratri festival. 

Durga Puja 2021: Day and date-wise puja chart of the festival!
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay Image for representational use only

New Delhi: The most revered and auspicious festival of Durga Puja began this year on October 11 with Shashthi. The 5-day festivity is a major Bengali festival celebrated with utmost gusto and zeal. Durga Pujo, as Bengalis call it, coincides with the 9-day Navratri festival. 

Durga Puja begins six days after Mahalaya which began this year on October 6, which is the beginning of the Devi Paksha and the end of the Pitru Paksha. It is believed that goddess Durga arrives on earth on the day of Mahalaya to kill the demon Mahishasura. The 5-day Durga Puja festivity, widely celebrated across the globe, is a major festival of Bengalis. 

Durga Puja festivity is the victory of good over evil. 

Durga Puja 2021 calendar: Day-wise pujo chart

October 11, Day 1 - Shashthi, Ashshin 24, 1428, Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas

October 12, Day 2 - Ashtami, Ashshin 26, 1428, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja 

October 13, Day 3 - Saptami, Ashshin 25, 1428, Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja

October 14, Day 4 - Nabami, Ashshin 27, 1428, Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa

October 15, Day 5 - Dashami, Ashshin 28, 1428, Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Durga Puja is also known as Durgotsav wherein Goddess Durga is welcomed by the devotees and preparations for the 5-day festivity begins much in advance. People immerse themselves in devotion, enjoy the fun and pandal-hopping remains a highlight beside many traditional rituals and practices strictly followed by Bengalis across the globe.

However, due to the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Durga Puja pandals will witness fewer people in attendance as state-wise SOPs are in order. Also, social distancing needs to be practised while pandal-hopping during Durga Pujo.

Happy Durga Pujo to everyone!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Durga Puja 2021Durga PujaNavratri 2021NavratriNavratri 2021 celebrationsDurga Puja 2021 calendarMahalaya
Next
Story

Navratri 2021 Day 7: Worship Maa Kalratri, the fiercest form of Durga on Saptami, know mantras to chant

Must Watch

PT2M31S

Ram Rahim to get punishment today |Zee Top 10 News