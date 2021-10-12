Durga Puja 2021: Day and date-wise puja chart of the festival!

New Delhi: The most revered and auspicious festival of Durga Puja began this year on October 11 with Shashthi. The 5-day festivity is a major Bengali festival celebrated with utmost gusto and zeal. Durga Pujo, as Bengalis call it, coincides with the 9-day Navratri festival.

Durga Puja begins six days after Mahalaya which began this year on October 6, which is the beginning of the Devi Paksha and the end of the Pitru Paksha. It is believed that goddess Durga arrives on earth on the day of Mahalaya to kill the demon Mahishasura. The 5-day Durga Puja festivity, widely celebrated across the globe, is a major festival of Bengalis.

Durga Puja festivity is the victory of good over evil.

Durga Puja 2021 calendar: Day-wise pujo chart

October 11, Day 1 - Shashthi, Ashshin 24, 1428, Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas

October 12, Day 2 - Ashtami, Ashshin 26, 1428, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja

October 13, Day 3 - Saptami, Ashshin 25, 1428, Navpatrika Puja, Kolabou Puja

October 14, Day 4 - Nabami, Ashshin 27, 1428, Maha Navami, Durga Balidan, Navami Homa

October 15, Day 5 - Dashami, Ashshin 28, 1428, Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav

(as per drikpanchang.com)

Durga Puja is also known as Durgotsav wherein Goddess Durga is welcomed by the devotees and preparations for the 5-day festivity begins much in advance. People immerse themselves in devotion, enjoy the fun and pandal-hopping remains a highlight beside many traditional rituals and practices strictly followed by Bengalis across the globe.

However, due to the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Durga Puja pandals will witness fewer people in attendance as state-wise SOPs are in order. Also, social distancing needs to be practised while pandal-hopping during Durga Pujo.

Happy Durga Pujo to everyone!