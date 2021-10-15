हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Durga Puja 2021

Durga Puja 2021: Reason why married women play Sindoor Khela on Vijayadashami

During the five-day-long festivity of devotion, fun and pandal-hopping at Durga Puja, many traditional rituals and practices are strictly followed by Bengalis. 

Durga Puja 2021: Reason why married women play Sindoor Khela on Vijayadashami
Pic Courtesy: IANS photo

New Delhi: With Vijayadashami or Dussehra, the festivity of Durga Puja comes to an end annually. This year the 5-day long festival began from October 11, with Vijayadashami being celebrated on the 15th of this month respectively. Durga Puja coincides with Sharad Navratri which started on October 7, 2021. 

The five-day-long festivity of devotion, fun and pandal-hopping also includes many traditional rituals and practices strictly followed by Bengalis across the globe.

SINDOOR KHELA RITUAL:

Right from Dhak Beats, Sandhi Pujo, Dhanuchi Dance to Sindoor Khela—each and every ancient ritual holds great significance. If you happen to attend the Pujo on the tenth day i.e on Dashami (Vijayadashami or Dussehra), before the mother goddess is prepared for Visarjan, Bengali women play with red colour and the ritual is known as Sindoor Khela as part of her farewell.

Sindoor means red vermillion and Khela refers to play.

After the Visarjan Puja is conducted, the practice known as Devi Baran or Devi Boron begins where married women, dressed in white saree with red border perform goddess Durga's aarti and then apply sindoor over Maa's forehead and feet.

The goddess is also offered sweets and betel leaves.

Then, the women smear sindoor on each other's forehead and that's called Sindoor Khela. They apply the sindoor on each other's Shankha, Pala, Noa, Conc Shell, Coral and Iron bangles worn by the ladies.

After playing with sindoor and smearing each other's faces with it, sweets are distributed as prasad. It is believed that if a woman performs the Sindoor Khela ritual properly then she will never be a widow.

Sindoor Khela celebrates the power of Durga—a form of Shakti in her married avatar. Just before she prepares to go back to the heavenly abode with her children—Laxmi, Saraswati, Ganesha and Kartikeya—Sindoor Khela hails the spirit of womanhood where women pray for the longevity of their husband and family.

Dugga Dugga!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Durga Puja 2021Vijayadashami 2021Dussehra 2021Sindoor Khela 2021Sindoor Khelabengali women
Next
Story

On Dussehra, Shirdi Sai Baba took Maha Samadhi - Rare facts and pictures!

Must Watch

PT6M39S

Bollywood Breaking: ED questions Nora Fatehi for 9 hours