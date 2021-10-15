हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shirdi Sai Baba

On Dussehra, Shirdi Sai Baba took Maha Samadhi - Rare facts and pictures!

Shirdi Sai Baba is revered across the globe. His teachings and learnings by Baba have travelled through many years and devotees irrespective of their religion have shown utmost faith in the Satguru. 

On Dussehra, Shirdi Sai Baba took Maha Samadhi - Rare facts and pictures!
Pic Courtesy: Facebook/Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi

New Delhi: Shirdi Sai Baba is revered across the globe. His teachings and learnings by Baba have travelled through many years and devotees irrespective of their religion have shown utmost faith in the Satguru. 

SHIRDI SAI BABA:

Not much is known as to when this Fakir of Shirdi was born but the name Sai was given to him by Mhalsapati upon his arrival at Shirdi. According to Sai Satcharita, Baba came to Shirdi when he was only 16-year-old. It is believed that he came along with a man who was coming for a wedding to the place. Many believe that Baba's date of birth happens to be September 28, 1835.

Baba decided to stay put in Shirdi, so he found a perfect place. He sat under a Neem tree and meditated in yoga asana. After that curiosity grew among people as to who is this man who can sit motionless for hours.

Some were intimidated by him while others rebelled against him. Gradually, the saint left the village and returned to the place after one year around 1858 to stay there permanently.

DWARIKA MAI IN SHIRDI:

Sai Baba turned a mosque into his temple, now better known as Dwarika Mai. The miracles of Baba are known to all and his teachings propagated spreading humanity and belief in the supreme entity.

It is believed that Shirdi Sai Baba took Mahasamadhi on the day of Dussehra or Vijayadashami. So, during the Chaitra Navratri which falls in March-April, the Ram Navami day is celebrated as Baba's birthday and Sharad Navratri culminating on Dussehra is the day when Baba went Antardhyan.

Both the days are observed in a huge manner at Shirdi Sai Baba's temple and Sai Baba Temple at Lodhi Road in New Delhi where devotees make a long queue just to get a glimpse and blessings of the lord. In fact, most Baba temples observe this day and seek blessings from the saint of Shirdi.

Check a few pictures shared by ANI on Twitter.

However, this time celebrations took place under strict COVID-19 protocol. 

Here's wishing everyone a Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami. Om Sai Ram!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shirdi Sai BabaSai babaShirdiDussehra 2021Vijayadashami 2021DussehraVijayadashamiSai Baba MahasamadhiAntardhyan
Next
Story

In Greater Noida, THIS village hails Ravana as tragic hero, mourns on Dussehra and Diwali!

Must Watch

PT31M34S

Singhu Border: Case of brutal murder of an unknown person comes to the fore, probe starts