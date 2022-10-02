Durga Puja 2022: A latino twist to Durga Puja pandal

As billions of tiny multicoloured lights transform the ever so joyful city into dreamland, the entire megacity of Kolkata unfolds into something that is a cross between an indigenous Disneyland and a lively Latin American festival. For those who wish to stroll for taking hours while puja-hopping in good spirits and being a part of one of the largest crowds of people, it is a lot of fun. Gone are the days when idols wore only the uniform traditional dress called daker-saaj that consists of pith, with bits of gold and silver foils and sequins glistening on them.

#WATCH | Kolkata’s Saltlake FD Block Sarbojanin has recreated a tribal village from Latin America. It documents the story of a tribal clan’s struggle for survival in a remote village. #durgapuja pic.twitter.com/S33YWZdQoA October 2, 2022

In the latest creative exhibition devotion to Maa Durga Kolkata’s Saltlake FD Block Sarbojanin has recreated a tribal village from Latin America. The tribal clan on the verge of extinction was saved by Goddess Durga after a Globetrotter from Bengal reached the village coincidentally and asked them to worship Goddess Durga. The tribe was saved by the blessings of the mother Goddess & since then, they have been worshipping the Goddess every year.

Also Read: Durga Puja 2022: This 'St. Peter’s Basilica Church' pandal in Kolkata is creativity at its best

Kolkata's Durga pujas are more than just the city's yearly celebration or carnival, nor are they even the most striking representations of Bengali culture. They are, in fact, the best displays of the creative spirit as it appears in popular arts, and they are also the most appropriate reasons to spend four beautiful days in the city of joy and freedom and soar high on the wings of the unbounded human spirit.