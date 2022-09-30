Durga Puja 2022: This 'St. Peter’s Basilica Church' pandal in Kolkata is creativity at its best

A Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata has replicated Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Basilica Church. From Renaissance artwork to the dome inside the Church, from corinthian pilasters and columns to baroque sculptures, every minute detail has been perfectly replicated by the very popular Shree Bhumi Sporting Club.

The St. Peter’s Basilica Church is one of the most significant Catholic churches built in the Renaissance era and is a pilgrimage for Catholics across the world. This Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is a splitting image of the original church structure.

People are visiting this marvellous pandal and are in awe of the creativity and detailed artwork of this pandal. The 'Shree Bhumi Sporting Club' committee has outdone itself this year.

Another example of a great puja pandal is the Saltlake FD Block Sarbojanin in Kolkata where a tribal village from Latin America has been recreated. The tribal clan was apparently on the verge of extinction when it was saved by Goddess Durga after a Globetrotter from Bengal reached the village coincidentally and asked them to worship Goddess Durga. The tribe was saved by the blessings of the mother Goddess and since then, they have been worshipping the Goddess every year and so is depicted in the themed pandal.

The Durga Puja pandals this year are really eye- catching not just in Kollata but across the country. Do visit one such pandal and soak in on the positive energy the pujo has.