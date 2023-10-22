Dussehra 2023: 4 Auspicious Things You Must Do This Vijayadashami

Dussehra, one of India's most vibrant and significant festivals, is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm throughout the country. Marked by its diverse cultural and religious significance, Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is a vibrant and significant Indian festival. This festival marks the victory of good over evil and the end of the nine-day Navratri celebrations.

As we approach Dussehra 2023, there are four special things you can do to make this Vijayadashami even more meaningful and auspicious, according to Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Chant Mantras For A Better Career:

Incorporating mantra chanting into your Dussehra celebrations can have a positive impact on your career. Lord Ganesha's mantra, "Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha," is known for removing obstacles, while Goddess Saraswati's mantra, "Om Aim Saraswatyai Namaha," can enhance your learning and decision-making abilities. Chanting these mantras with devotion can create a harmonious work environment and bring about career growth.

Perform Lakshmi Puja For Attracting Wealth:

Dussehra is an auspicious time to invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Performing Lakshmi Puja at home or in a temple can bring financial stability and abundance into your life. A widely recited mantra for Goddess Lakshmi is "Om Shreem Mahalakshmiyei Namaha." It is believed that regular worship and devotion to Goddess Lakshmi can help attract wealth and prosperity. Embracing this practice on Dussehra can set a positive tone for your financial future.

Worship Weapons:

Dussehra marks the day when Lord Rama defeated the demon king Ravana. To honor this victory, it's a tradition to worship weapons on this day. Many households perform a special puja for their weapons, including swords, bows, and arrows. This ritual signifies the importance of righteousness and the power of good to conquer evil. It also serves as a reminder that violence should only be employed in the defense of dharma (righteousness) and not for personal gain.

Worship Shami Plants:

The shami tree holds a special place in Dussehra celebrations. According to the Mahabharata, the Pandavas hid their weapons in a shami tree before going into exile. Upon their return, they retrieved their weapons from the tree, marking a symbol of victory. To commemorate this, people worship shami leaves and branches. It's believed that worshipping the shami plant brings good fortune and dispels negativity from one's life.relationships.

(Views expressed by experts in the articles are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)