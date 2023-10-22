Kanya Puja Maha Ashtami 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Rituals Of Kanjak Puja- All You Need To Know

Kanya Puja, also known as Kanjak Puja, is a significant and cherished ritual during the auspicious festival of Navratri. This beautiful tradition involves worshipping young girls as a form of the goddess Durga. Kanya Puja falls on Maha Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri, and holds immense importance in the Hindu culture. In this article, we will explore the date, Shubh Muhurat, significance, and rituals associated with Kanya Puja in 2023.

Ashtami Kanya Puja 2023 Date: Kanya (Kanjak) Or Kumari Puja Shubh Muhurat

Kanya Puja in 2023 will be observed on Maha Ashtami, which falls on October 22nd, 2023. Devotees eagerly anticipate this day as it symbolizes the worship of the divine feminine energy.

For Durga Ashtami, it is important to note that the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga falls between 06:26 am to 06:44 pm. Hence, the ideal time to perform Kanya Puja is on October 22, commencing at 06:26 am.

On Mahanavami, the Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga occurs from 06:27 am to 05:14 pm, and Ravi Yoga blesses the entire day. Thus, Kanya Puja can be observed at any time after 06:27 am on October 23. These rituals hold significant importance during Navratri, as they allow devotees to seek blessings and express their devotion to the divine feminine energy.

Maha Ashtami: Significance of Kanya Puja

1. Honoring the Divine Feminine: Kanya Puja is a heartfelt homage to the feminine energy of the universe. It symbolizes the belief that the goddess Durga manifests in the form of young girls.

2. Inclusivity and Equality: This ritual encourages the belief that all women, regardless of their age or background, embody the divine. It promotes gender equality and respect for women.

3. Blessings for the Future: Devotees believe that by worshipping young girls, they invite blessings, prosperity, and well-being into their lives. It is also considered as an act of seeking forgiveness from the goddess for any wrongdoings.

4. Cultural Values: Kanya Puja reinforces cultural values and traditions within families and communities, fostering a sense of togetherness.

Kanya (Kanjak) Or Kumari Puja Vidhi

1. Devotees prepare for Kanya Puja by inviting nine young girls, typically between the ages of 2 and 10, to their homes. These girls represent the nine forms of goddess Durga.

2. The feet of the young girls are washed to purify them and symbolize the purification of the goddess herself.

3. Devotees offer young girls new clothes, bangles, kumkum, haldi, fruits, and other gifts as a sign of respect and to seek their blessings.

4. A traditional aarti is performed for the young girls, accompanied by singing bhajans and hymns in praise of goddess Durga.

5. After the puja, a delicious meal is prepared and served to the young girls. This meal is an expression of gratitude for participating in the ritual.

6. It is customary to make donations, particularly in the form of money or food, to the young girls as a symbol of charity.

Kanya Puja, a celebration of the divine feminine, is a beautiful and significant tradition during Navratri. In 2023, Kanya Puja falls on Maha Ashtami, and devotees eagerly await the opportunity to honor young girls as embodiments of the goddess Durga.