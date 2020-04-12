Easter 2020: Did you know the day is called Resurrection Sunday? Here’s why

New Delhi: Happy Easter, folks! Easter is a festival commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. It is believed to have occurred on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD. The festival is called Easter, Pascha in Greek or Ressurection Sunday. This year, the world celebrated Easter on April 12 amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Christians prepare lavish feasts and celebrate the festival in full fervour. The customs and practices may vary from place to place. It generally includes sunrise services, exclaiming the Paschal greeting, clipping the church, decorating Easter eggs as a symbol of the empty tomb).

Also, the week before Easter is known as Holy Week as it includes the days of the Easter Triduum, Maundy Thursday. Commemorating the Maundy and Last Supper, as well as the Good Friday, which commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus.

The Easter lily, a symbol of the resurrection, traditionally decorates the chancel area of churches on this day and for the rest of Eastertide.

Egg hunting, the Easter Bunny, and Easter parades are also followed by Christians or even non-Christians. Emphasise on food is a must as various traditional Easter foods also vary regionally.

On this day, decorated eggs – known as Easter eggs - are gifted to friends and family members. Besides, the day is also celebrated with a lot of other food dishes and desserts.