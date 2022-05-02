Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 moon sighting in India today: Check time in your city

New Delhi: India will be celebrating the joyous festival of Eid-al-Fitr on Tuesday (May 3) marking the end of the month of Ramadan - considered to be the holiest month in a year for Muslims. For the unversed, during Ramadan, Muslims observe fast from pre-dawn to dusk for an entire month. In addition, they indulge in holy prayers, charity and good deeds to please Allah. Eid falls on the first day of the month of Shawwal - that is the tenth month of the Hijri calendar. As Muslims follow a lunar calendar, the crescent moon is sighted to mark the change in month.

Here you will get the moon sighting time in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kashmir, Lucknow and other parts of India:

Delhi: 08:27 pm

Hyderabad: 08:00 pm

Mumbai: 08:26 pm

Kashmir: 08:50 pm

Lucknow: 08:08 pm

Unlike India, countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Malaysia and others will be celebrating Eid-al-Fitr on Monday (May 2).

On the occasion of Eid, people head out to markets and malls to shop for clothes and gifts for the festival. Ahead of the festival, they also begin preparing traditional dishes such as biryani, sheer korma, seviyaan, among other sweet and savoury dishes. Parents also give Eidi or cash gifts to their children and visit each others home.

To celebrate, women also apply henna on each other's hands. On Eid itself, muslims pray at mosques for Eid Namaz.