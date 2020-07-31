Eid-al-Adha 2020: Significance of the 'festival of sacrifice' Bakr Eid

New Delhi: The Muslim community across the globe is immersed in the celebrations of 'festival of sacrifice', Bakr Eid or Eid-al-Adha. This year it is celebrated on the intervening night of July 30 -31 (Thursday-Friday). The special day is considered to be the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

The first one being Eid-al-Fitr, and the second one Eid-al-Adha—it is considered the holier of the two. The festival of Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Eid-al-Adha dates may vary from year-to-year drifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.

SIGNIFICANCE OF EID-AL-ADHA:

Eid-al-Adha festival marks and revers the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. According to the Quran, it is said that before Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead.

In commemoration of this, Muslims across the world sacrifice a male goat and divide it into three parts: one-third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; and the remaining third is retained by the family.

The poor and needy are fed the food, thereby providing them with an adequate potion. Sumptuous food items and delicacies are prepared at home and guests are welcomed.

In the times of the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, social distancing, wearing masks and keeping hands sanitised have been added as the precautionary measures in every festivity to fight the outbreak.

Here's wishing our readers a happy Eid-al-Adha!