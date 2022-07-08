Eid-al-Adha 2022: Date, Time, History and Significance of Bakr Eid!

New Delhi: One of the most revered festivals of Muslims across the globe, Bakr Eid, also known as Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated in India on July 10, 2022. The festival comes nearly two months after Eid-ul-Fitr, the one which arrives after the holy month of Ramazan or Ramadan.

It is the second most important festival of Muslims as the day marks the sacrifice of cattle: goat, sheep, camel, buffalo in whatever number a person can afford. This day is also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami.

Bakr Eid 2022 Date, Time:

The festival of Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar.

The crescent moon will be sighted in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh for Eid-ul-Adha 2022 on July 10 and Dhul Hijjah has started on July 1 and Bakr-Eid will be celebrated on July 10, 2022, respectively. In India, Eid is celebrated a day after it is celebrated in Saudi Arabia, which is on Saturday, July 09, 2022.

Eid-al-Adha History and Significance:

Eid-al-Adha festival marks and revers the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. According to the Quran, it is said that before Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead.

In commemoration of this, Muslims across the world sacrifice a male goat and divide it into three parts: one-third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends, and neighbours; and the remaining third is retained by the family.

The poor and needy are fed the food, thereby providing them with an adequate potion. Sumptuous food items and delicacies are prepared at home and guests are welcomed.

Importance of Eid-ul-Adha:

The second Eid or Eid-ul-Adha also marks the end of Hajj, the pilgrimage that takes Muslims to the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

On this special day, Ibrahim's obedience is re-enacted with the symbolic sacrifice of a lamb, goat, cow, camel, or other animals. The sacrifice is then equally divided into three parts to be shared among family, friends and the needy.

Here's wishing all those celebrating Eid a happy one!