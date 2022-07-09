NewsLifestyleCulture
EID 2022

Eid-al-Adha 2022: Top Bollywood songs to make this 'Bakr Eid' more special!

From 'Kun Faya Kun' to 'Aaj ki party,' Bollywood has a number for all the festivities and these must be on your playlist today and must play on a loop.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
  • The festival of Eid is celebrated with much gusto and love across the globe. So, how can we miss out on adding the Bollywood tadka to it?
  • The Indian film industry has many films and songs celebrating the Islamic festival and it truly binds us all in the spirit of unity.

Trending Photos

Eid-al-Adha 2022: Top Bollywood songs to make this 'Bakr Eid' more special!

New Delhi: The festival of Eid is celebrated with much gusto and love across the globe. So, how can we miss out on adding the Bollywood tadka to it? The Indian film industry has many films and songs celebrating the Islamic festival and it truly binds us all in the spirit of unity.

From 'Kun Faya Kun' to 'Aaj ki party,' Bollywood has a number for all the festivities and these must be on your playlist today and must play on a loop.

1. Chand Sifarish

 

This romantic track from the film 'Fanaa' starring Kajol and Aamir Khan and one of the most loved songs in Bollywood. You must have this in your Eid playlist this year and every year.

2. Mubarak Eid Mubarak

 

Well, Salman Khan and Eid have an amazing connection as whenever these two come together, it's a blast. Sung by Sonu Nigam, Arvinder Singh and Sneha Pant, this 2011 video o Bhaijaan will surely put you in a festive mood. 

3. Arziyan

 

Delhi-6 is one of those films whose each and every track has a feeling attached and 'Arziyan' is the perfect one for the 'Eid' feeling to rise up in all.

4. Noor-E-Khuda

 

This song from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 'My Name Is Khan' is one of the most beautiful Bollywood songs as it combines the love for God with the love for music.

5. Wallah Re Wallah

 

This peppy song from 'Tees Maar Khan' is the perfect party, festive number. The amazing Jodi of Salman and Akshay Kumar will make you jump off your chairs and put on the dancing shoes for sure.

6. Khwaja Mere Khwaja

 

Songs by AR Rahman are the best, there, I said it! Khwaja Mere Khwaja is one of the softest Sufi songs and it always makes us close our eyes and connect to the Almighty.

7. Kun Faya Kun

 

This calming Sufi song will always be our first choice when it comes to the songs that connect our souls to God. This AR Rahman track has a calming effect to it that makes it everyone's favourite. 

8. Bhar Do Jholi Meri

 

Composed by Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Adnan Sami, this song will bring happy tears to your eye for sure. It is a bridge between your heart, wishes and Allah!

9. Shah Ka Rutba

 

Shah Ka Rutba is an Eid song that puts light on the power of Allah, which only he and he has. This song from Hrithik Roshan, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's 'Agneepath' will definitely make you vibe well.

10. Aaj Ki Party

 

Last but not the least, the perfect party song for Eid from 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.' No matter how old the film gets, this song is always remaining the freshest, peppy and favourite track of many for Eid.

Eid Mubarak to all!

Eid 2022Eid songs BollywoodBollywood songs on EidEid ul AdhaBakra EidBakridbakraeid adha 2022bakra eid 2022 dateeid ul adha mubarakEid al-Adha Moon Sighting 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Indians become world-class citizens?
DNA Video
DNA: What was main reason behind Shinzo Abe's assassination?
DNA Video
DNA: Shinzo Abe assassination - India has lost its most 'trusted friend'
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the assassination of Shinzo Abe?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Cloud bursts near Amarnath cave, rescue operation underway
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 08, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson of beheading being taught under the guise of karate?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?