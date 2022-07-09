Eid-al-Adha 2022: Top Bollywood songs to make this 'Bakr Eid' more special!

New Delhi: The festival of Eid is celebrated with much gusto and love across the globe. So, how can we miss out on adding the Bollywood tadka to it? The Indian film industry has many films and songs celebrating the Islamic festival and it truly binds us all in the spirit of unity.

From 'Kun Faya Kun' to 'Aaj ki party,' Bollywood has a number for all the festivities and these must be on your playlist today and must play on a loop.

1. Chand Sifarish

This romantic track from the film 'Fanaa' starring Kajol and Aamir Khan and one of the most loved songs in Bollywood. You must have this in your Eid playlist this year and every year.

2. Mubarak Eid Mubarak

Well, Salman Khan and Eid have an amazing connection as whenever these two come together, it's a blast. Sung by Sonu Nigam, Arvinder Singh and Sneha Pant, this 2011 video o Bhaijaan will surely put you in a festive mood.

3. Arziyan

Delhi-6 is one of those films whose each and every track has a feeling attached and 'Arziyan' is the perfect one for the 'Eid' feeling to rise up in all.

4. Noor-E-Khuda

This song from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 'My Name Is Khan' is one of the most beautiful Bollywood songs as it combines the love for God with the love for music.

5. Wallah Re Wallah

This peppy song from 'Tees Maar Khan' is the perfect party, festive number. The amazing Jodi of Salman and Akshay Kumar will make you jump off your chairs and put on the dancing shoes for sure.

6. Khwaja Mere Khwaja

Songs by AR Rahman are the best, there, I said it! Khwaja Mere Khwaja is one of the softest Sufi songs and it always makes us close our eyes and connect to the Almighty.

7. Kun Faya Kun

This calming Sufi song will always be our first choice when it comes to the songs that connect our souls to God. This AR Rahman track has a calming effect to it that makes it everyone's favourite.

8. Bhar Do Jholi Meri

Composed by Vishal-Shekhar and sung by Adnan Sami, this song will bring happy tears to your eye for sure. It is a bridge between your heart, wishes and Allah!

9. Shah Ka Rutba

Shah Ka Rutba is an Eid song that puts light on the power of Allah, which only he and he has. This song from Hrithik Roshan, Rishi Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's 'Agneepath' will definitely make you vibe well.

10. Aaj Ki Party

Last but not the least, the perfect party song for Eid from 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.' No matter how old the film gets, this song is always remaining the freshest, peppy and favourite track of many for Eid.

Eid Mubarak to all!