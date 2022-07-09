New Delhi: Bakr Eid or 'festival of sacrifice', is also known as Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul Adha. The special festival of Muslims across the globe will be marked this year in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh on July 10. Eid-al-Adha dates may vary from year-to-year drifting approximately 11 days earlier each year, according to the Gregorian calendar.

The special day is considered to be the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. The first one is Eid-al-Fitr, and the second one Eid-al-Adha—it is considered the holier of the two. The festival of Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar.

WHAT IS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE 'FESTIVAL OF SACRIFICE'?

This day commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. According to the Quran, it is said that before Prophet Ibrahim or Abraham could sacrifice his son, God provided a ram to sacrifice instead.

In commemoration of this, Muslims across the world sacrifice a male goat and divide it into three parts: one-third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends, and neighbours; and the remaining third is retained by the family.

The poor and needy are fed the food, thereby providing them with an adequate potion. Sumptuous food items and delicacies are prepared at home and guests are welcomed.

Do follow the COVID-19 protocols and practice social distancing while celebrating the special festival with much gusto and fervour.

Eid Mubarak to all!