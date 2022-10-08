Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: 5 classic recipes to feast on Eid

Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: According to legend, the Prophet loved dates and honey dearly, and the feast offered on this day includes sweets like aseeda and sheer khurma created with his favourite ingredients. Along with desserts, which play a significant role in Indian celebrations, there are certain fiery savouries that should not be overlooked. A lavish feast is an important part of the celebrations.

On the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, here is a list of 5 delicious classic recipes for your feast:

1. Sheer Khurma

In Persian, 'Sheer' means Milk and 'Khurma' means dates, which means 'milk cooked with dates' in English. Fine vermicelli, milk, dates, and other dried fruits are cooked together to create a delightful treat for the sweet dish. It is essential to prepare the traditional dish known as Sheer Khurma or Sheer Korma. Serve Sheer Khurma warm or chilled.

2. Peshawari Naan

Due to its nutritious flavour and delicious stuffing, this particular naan is a hit at Eid feasts. The airy naan dough is rolled out thin and baked in the oven after being filled with almonds, chopped coconut, and raisins. Enjoy it with some butter or ghee.

3. Hyderabadi Mutton Haleem

Haleem is a type of stew made from shredded meat, lentils, and wheat ground into a thick sauce. Added fried onions, fresh coriander, cashews, and lemon wedges as a garnish to the stew. Serve warm.

4. Shahi Mutton Biryani

Any Eid celebration seems incomplete without a plateful of piping hot rice infused with meaty flavours. This mutton biryani will undoubtedly be the highlight of your meal. By adding a tonne of spices, you may turn it into a hot affair. The long-grained rice and soft mutton pieces are best enjoyed with a dish of curd, particularly raita.

5. Sweet Rice Phirni

It’s a popular Pakistani, Indian sweet dish or pudding prepared with soaked and ground basmati rice, milk, sugar and saffron, seasoned strongly with green cardamom and rose water and Eid is incomplete without this particular dish served to everyone feasting.

Also Read: Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Wishes, greetings and messages to be shared with your loved ones

By now, you would have established that both sweet and savoury dishes form an important part of Eid feasts. Prepare these delicious dishes at home for Milad-Un-Nabi.