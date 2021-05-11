हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Eid 2021

Eid special recipes: Make Shahi Tukda, Sheer Korma at home for Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 celebrations - Watch

On Eid, food finds an important mention, and rightly so. From Shahi Tukda to Sheer Korma, here are recipes for the most delicious Eid sweets.

Eid special recipes: Make Shahi Tukda, Sheer Korma at home for Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 celebrations - Watch
File photo

New Delhi: The Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan will come to an end with Eid-ul-Fitr. With Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr, the 30-day long period of fasting (also known as Rozas) comes to an end. Muslims across the globe celebrate the day with much gusto and fervour. 

Eid-ul-Fitr is the first and only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast. The day and date of Eid may vary depending upon different time zones and moon sighting. This year Eid is expected on Thursday (May 13) however, it might change depending on the moon sighting.

On Eid, food finds an important mention, and rightly so. From Shahi Tukda to Sheer Korma - watch Zee Khana Khazana videos to learn the quick recipe

 

 

 

On Eid, people exchange gifts with family, friends and greet each other with the grace of Allah by wishing 'Eid Mubarak'! After greeting and embracing each other, people gorge on Eid specialities such as Sheer Korma, Phirni, Seviyan and Shahi Tukda.

Gorge on these delicious Eid recipes at home and treat your family too. 

The word Ramadan has an Arabic root called ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah.

Eid Mubarak to all our readers!

