Eid-ul-Adha 2019: Wish your loved ones with these Whatsapp, Facebook messages

Eid-ul-Adha 2019: Wish your loved ones with these Whatsapp, Facebook messages

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated across the globe on August 12 this year. This festival is celebrated by the Muslim community. It is also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice' or Bakrid. It is the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. 

There are some essential practices that are followed during the festival which includes distribution of food amongst the needy, family and friends. Chanting the Takbir (Islamic Arabic expression) out loud. It is considered the second most important festival of the Muslims, the first being Eid-ul-Fitr.

Here are some of the messages that you can send to them through Whatsapp, Facebook or even SMS text messages to celebrate the festival 

1. Let Allah be the guiding light 
    and let him take away all your plight.
    Eid Mubarak!

2. Sending your way lots of love and blessings this Eid. 
     May Allah bless you with his choicest blessings and happiness.
     Eid Mubarak!

3. Another year, another reason to celebrate,
    The same festival but a different date!
    Here's wishing you all the happiness and blessings.
    Eid Mubarak! Allahaapko saari khushiyaan dein.

4. May Allah light up your life even brighter
    And take away all your troubles this year.
    Wishing you and your family Eid Mubarak!

5. May Allah always embrace you with good health and success.
      Eid Mubarak!

6. This Eid-ul-Adha, we wish you happy times.
    May you get prosperity, health, wealth, success and happiness.
    Eid Mubarak!

7. Sending you a box full of wishes and love,
    May Allah protect you and keep you happy.
    Eid Mubarak!

8. Eid Mubarak aap sabko,
    Hamesha khush rakhe Allah aapko.
    Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak ho Aapko!

