Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Neha Kakkar's trendy Eid outfits are super stylish and desi - See pics and get inspired!

New Delhi: The much-awaited Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr festival is being celebrated in India today (May 14, 2021). While people cannot gather together to celebrate the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we can surely celebrate the festival in our homes with our family!

The bright side is that you can still wear new, trendy outfits at home and take tons of pictures with your family to make this a memorable Eid. In case, you are looking for fashion inspiration or want to try donning a new outfit this Eid, look no further!

We have collated 'style inspo' from the most stunning celebs such as Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, Nargis Fakhri, and Neha Kakkar to give you all inspiration you need.

Have a look at their trendy Eid outfits:

Gauahar Khan

Actress Gauahar Khan looks mesmerizing in this white suit and green dupatta. She completes her outfit with glamorous gold bangles and a bold necklace. The actress, who shared her Eid look on Instagram, revealed that her mom gifted her this beautiful outfit.

During Ramadan, she had shared her other looks for Eid as well. In her previous outfit, she was killing it in a blood-red suit paired with a cherry-red lipstick.

Apart from trendy, loud outfits, Gauahar also shows us the beauty in simplicity with this all-white outfit as she elegantly poses in her home.

Nargis Fakhri

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, even though in the US, is celebrating Eid in full swing as she poses in a pretty yellow suit with white embroidery. The actress looks beautiful in her bright yellow outfit!

Hina Khan

TV actress Hina Khan stole the show as she posed in glamorous couture for her upcoming music video. Her beige lehenga and flower-themed blouse was breathtakingly beautiful and made for the perfect Eid look!

Neha Kakkar

Singer Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh look adorable in their Eid outfits. The print on Neha's skirt is artistic and has a traditional vibe to it. Her statement golden-reen necklace also adds to the allure of the overall look.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated after the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar Shawwal. Islamic or Hijri calendar follows lunar movements hence the sighting of the crescent moon is important to mark the beginning of a new month.

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrates the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan in which Muslims observe fast and increase their prayers and charity to gain piety. On Eid as well, alms are given to the poor and a feast is prepared for friends and family. Eidi, which can both be in the form of money and gifts, is given to children and people younger.