Woman from ‘Love You Zindagi’ viral video dies due to COVID-19, Twitter mourns loss

New Delhi: As the country battles the deadly second wave of COVID-19, many healthcare professionals have taken it to their respective social media handles to share their ordeals.

In one such incident, Dr Monika Langeh posted a video of her 30-year-old patient grooving to the Love You Zindagi song, from Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt’s 2016 film Dear Zindagi, in the COVID-19 emergency ward.

The video was shared by many netizens and became one of the most viewed videos on the micro-blogging website.

In a recent update, Dr Monika Langeh took to her Twitter account to announce that her ‘Love You Zindagi viral video’ COVID-19 patient has passed away on Thursday (May 13, 2021).

“I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul..Om Shanti. Please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss,” Dr Langeh tweeted on Thursday.

— Dr.Monika Langeh (@drmonika_langeh) May 13, 2021

Before posting the news of her patient’s demise, Dr Langeh, had also posted a health update, which read, “She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for the brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It's all in the hands of almighty. What we plan, what we think, is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray.”

Take a look at the video of the young patient posted by Dr Monika Langeh earlier this week:

She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It's all in the hands of almighty what we plan what we think is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray. https://t.co/zfpWEt5dYm — Dr.Monika Langeh (@drmonika_langeh) May 9, 2021

Netizens are devastated and mourned the loss of the ‘Love You Zindagi’ video patient on Twitter. Here are some of the posts and comments:

It's so heartbreaking...May God gives strength to the family to bear this loss... — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) May 13, 2021 heart-breaking. Hard to believe such a spirited young, girl couldn't make it. I'm so so sorry. — Neha Chamaria (@NehamsChamaria) May 13, 2021

