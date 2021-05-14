हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Woman from ‘Love You Zindagi’ viral video dies due to COVID-19, Twitter mourns loss

As the country battles the deadly second wave of COVID-19, many healthcare professionals have taken it to their respective social media handles to share their ordeals.

Woman from ‘Love You Zindagi’ viral video dies due to COVID-19, Twitter mourns loss
Credits: Dr Monika Langeh/Twitter

New Delhi: As the country battles the deadly second wave of COVID-19, many healthcare professionals have taken it to their respective social media handles to share their ordeals.

In one such incident, Dr Monika Langeh posted a video of her 30-year-old patient grooving to the Love You Zindagi song, from Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt’s 2016 film Dear Zindagi, in the COVID-19 emergency ward.

The video was shared by many netizens and became one of the most viewed videos on the micro-blogging website.

In a recent update, Dr Monika Langeh took to her Twitter account to announce that her ‘Love You Zindagi viral video’ COVID-19 patient has passed away on Thursday (May 13, 2021). 

“I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul..Om Shanti. Please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss,” Dr Langeh tweeted on Thursday.

Before posting the news of her patient’s demise, Dr Langeh, had also posted a health update, which read, “She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for the brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It's all in the hands of almighty. What we plan, what we think, is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray.”

Take a look at the video of the young patient posted by Dr Monika Langeh earlier this week:

Netizens are devastated and mourned the loss of the ‘Love You Zindagi’ video patient on Twitter. Here are some of the posts and comments:

