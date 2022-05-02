Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: 6 soulful Bollywood songs to add to your festival playlist!

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr or ‘meethi Eid’ will be celebrated in India on Tuesday (May 3) after the holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims observe fast from pre-dawn to dusk for the entire month. Eid, which is an occasion of joy and celebration, is eagerly awaited by Muslims. On the occasion of Eid, people head out to markets and malls to shop for clothes and gifts for the festival. Ahead of the festival, they also begin preparing traditional dishes such as biryani, sheer korma, seviyaan, among other sweet and savoury dishes. Parents also give Eidi or cash gifts to their children and visit each others home.

This festive season, we bring you the ultimate playlist that you can listen to and enjoy:

Arziyan

This song was shot at the iconic Jama Masjid during an Eid prayer and has beautiful lyrics and equally enticing music composed by A R Rahman.

Wohi Khuda Hai

Atif Aslam sung Wohi Khuda Hai will give you both hope and peace of heart, whenever you feel uneasy.

Kun Faya Kun

A R Rahman composed this soulful melody. Singer Mohit Chauhan renders it with utter sincerity, making it an evergreen number.

Noor E Khuda

Noor E Khuda from Shah Rukh Khan starrer My Name Is Khan is a gem sung by Adnan Sami which will help you connect with your spiritual side.

Khwaja Mere Khwaja

Who can forget the sufi song Khwaja Mere Khwaja from Jodha Akbar, which can send a king to trance.

Bhar Do Jholi Meri

This catchy and melodious number from Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijan is beautifully sung by Adnan Sami.

Wishing all our readers Eid Mubarak!