Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most significant festivals celebrated by Muslims all around the world. The Holy month of Ramadan during which Muslims observe fasts and engage in acts of worship comes to an end. Eid-ul-Fitr is the most celebrated festival which is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Muslims. This festival is usually observed on the first day of ‘Shawwal’, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. It is celebrated after the sighting of the moon. On this day many delicacies are made, from juicy kebabs to Shahi Tukda, and if you are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in Delhi, then there is no other place than Old Delhi to relish these delicacies.

The month of Ramzan and the charm of Old Delhi cannot be described in words. From juicy kebabs to Shahi Tukra, from fresh sharbat to sheermal, Jama Masjid can be termed as the `heaven` (Jannat) for the food-lovers. To increase your gastronomic appetite, let's walk through the lanes of Jama Masjid Road which invites people from different parts of the world to savour their delicacies, especially during the month of Ramzan. The festive glory remains incomplete if you haven't tasted the kebabs and nalli here!

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: 7 Best Places To Eat Near Old Delhi’s Jama Masjid During Ramadan

Qureshi Kebab Corner, Aslam Chicken, Karims

Situated just opposite Jama Masjid, this is a place for juicy and succulent kebabs. This is a must-have on your list.

Also read: High Cholesterol: 10 Unhealthy Eating Habits Likely To Raise Bad Cholesterol Levels

Haji Mohd. Hussain

For some juicy succulent fried fish and fried chicken taken out fresh from the frying pans to your plate, this is the address you need to search for. This place is located close to Al Jawahar and Karims and serves some lip-smacking meats.

Aslam Chicken

You can't miss this place for the legendary butter chicken. It's not your usual gravy butter chicken. It’s a tandoori chicken topped with real butter. Try this with a Roomali Roti and write a food blog later.

Haji Shabrati Nihari Wale

For outstanding Nihari with a khameeri Roti, this is the place. Must try the brain curry too. The Nihari is cooked for 8-10 hours. So it's no wonder that it's tender and the gravy is just outstanding.

Karim Hotel

Visit this place only for its legendary value. Try some kebabs and mutton stew here nonetheless.

Al-Jawahar

Try the superb chicken and paneer changezi for sure.. Explore by yourself so that you can suggest to others.

Cool Point

Even though you will find the entire street lined with shops selling the melt-in-mouth delicacy of shahi tukda and freshly made phirni and kheer each evening of this entire month, Cool Point serves the most heavenly form of it. The royal bread pudding, topped with rich dry fruits is considered the must-have ones prepared specifically for the occasion.

(With inputs from ANI)