High Cholesterol: 10 Unhealthy Eating Habits Likely To Raise Bad Cholesterol Levels

In the fast-paced lifestyle, it has become a norm for people to go for packaged food that can be cooked easily. Though it is easy to cook, it may affect one’s health badly and can increase bad cholesterol levels. High cholesterol levels can increase your risk of developing heart disease and stroke, which are two of the leading causes of death worldwide. Cholesterol is a type of fat that is found in our blood and is essential for the body to function properly.

Sitting all day with no exercise and consumption of fatty food can increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes, fatty liver, and many other deadly lifestyle diseases. Eating unhealthy and unmindful in between meals also contributes to increased cholesterol levels. These things can cause a buildup of plaque in the arteries, which can lead to heart disease.

Hence, here are some unhealthy habits that are likely to raise bad cholesterol levels.

10 Unhealthy Eating Habits Likely To Raise Bad Cholesterol Levels

Consuming Excessive Amounts Of Saturated Fats

Foods high in saturated fats, such as fatty meats, full-fat dairy products, and fried foods, can increase bad cholesterol (LDL) levels in the blood.

Eating Processed And Fast Foods

Processed and fast foods are often high in trans fats, which can raise LDL cholesterol and lower good cholesterol (HDL). From Indian street foods to Western fast foods, all are high in LDL cholesterol. It not just increases cholesterol but can also become a major factor contributing to obesity, diabetes, and PCOS.

Irregular Eating Patterns

When you skip meals or go for long periods without eating, your body produces more LDL cholesterol to provide energy to your cells, which can increase overall cholesterol levels.

Eating Too Many Refined Carbohydrates

Refined carbohydrates, such as white bread, white rice, and sugary snacks, can raise triglycerides (a type of fat in the blood) and lower HDL cholesterol, leading to high cholesterol levels.

Consuming Too Much Alcohol

Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol can increase LDL cholesterol levels and raise triglycerides.

Eating Too Much Red Meat

Red meat is high in saturated fats, which can increase LDL cholesterol levels. Choose leaner cuts of meat, such as chicken or turkey, or try plant-based protein sources like beans, tofu, or lentils.

Consuming Fewer Fruits And Vegetables In The Diet

Fruits and vegetables have high fiber which will help us to reduce LDL cholesterol and increase HDL cholesterol. Hence it is essential to have a nutritious diet to keep cholesterol levels in control and remove toxins from the body and cleanse vital organs like the liver, intestine, and kidney.

Using Unhealthy Cooking Oils

Cooking with oils that are high in saturated and trans fats, such as palm oil or hydrogenated oils, can increase bad cholesterol levels.

Consuming Too Much Sugar

Consuming too much sugar can raise triglycerides, which can increase cholesterol levels.

Eating Too Many High-Fat Dairy Products

High-fat dairy products, such as cheese and butter, can increase LDL cholesterol levels. Try low-fat dairy products or plant-based alternatives like almond or soy milk.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)