Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Friends And Family

Eid ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major festivals in Islam, the other one being Eid ul-Adha. Eid ul-Fitr is observed on the first day of Shawwal - the tenth month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar, Hijri. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. Eid-ul-Fitr's date changes yearly since it depends on when the new moon is visible. This year in 2024, most parts of India will celebrate Eid ul-Fitr on April 11, based on the moon's sighting. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kashmir's Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on April 10. On Eid's auspicious occasion, share warm messages and heartfelt greetings with your friends and family.

Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Eid Mubarak! Wishes To Share With Loved Ones

1. Eid Mubarak to my dear friend! May Allah's blessings be with you and your loved ones always.

2. On this auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, I wish Allah to always guide you and show you the right path. Eid Mubarak!

3. May this Eid-ul-Fitr be a very blessed, joyous and memorable celebration for all. Eid Mubarak sabko!

4. May this Eid-ul-Fitr bring lots of joy, love, success and prosperity to your life. Eid Mubarak!

5. May Allah’s blessings abound in your life, opening all doors to prosperity now and always. Eid Mubarak!! To all my brothers and souls living on this earth.

6. May the beauty of Eid fill your heart with joy, and may Allah grant all your prayers and wishes. Eid Mubarak!

7. Eid is the canvas upon which we paint our gratitude, the tapestry woven with threads of love, kindness and cherished memories. Wishing you a nostalgic and memorable Eid Mubarak!

8. This Eid, let us thank Allah for always blessing and guiding us through life. Eid Mubarak!

9. May our life be as happening and flavourful as the sheer korma being made for Eid today. Eid Mubarak!

10. May Allah's choicest blessings be upon you and your family on this auspicious day. Eid Mubarak!

11. The day of Eid-ul-Fitr is one of joy and enjoyment. It is a blessed and peaceful day. It is a day to honour brotherhood above everything else. Happy Eid to all of you and get the best from the universe.

12. Eid is a day of sharing what we have and caring for others. May you have a wonderful Eid this year!

13. On this holy occasion of Eid, may Allah accept all your prayers and forgive all your sins. Eid Mubarak!

14. Eid Mubarak to my wonderful friend! May this Eid bring you closer to your family and friends, and may it fill your heart with joy and happiness.

15. May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness to your heart and your family. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak!

16. All of my brothers and sisters, have a happy Eid. Without each and every one of you, my Eid wouldn't be complete. May Allah brighten your life.

17. As the sun sets on Ramadan, the moon of Eid rises, illuminating the path of unity, compassion and renewed faith. Eid Mubarak! May our hearts open wide to receive the blessings of the divine.

18. Eid Mubarak. This Eid, I send you my best wishes for joy, abundance, and health.

19. Eat, pray, love. Eid Mubarak, dear family!

20. May the divine blessings of Allah fill your life with happiness, love, and success. Wishing you a blessed Eid.