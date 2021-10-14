EsselWorld, Water Kingdom and EsselWorld Bird Park celebrate Navratri in unique style!

Mumbai: Navratri is a major festival held in honour of the divine feminine. Navratri occurs over 9 days during the month of Ashvin i.e. usually September–October. It often ends with the Dussehra (also called Vijayadashami) celebration on the 10th day.

Navratri is a festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The festival marks its beginning from October 7, 2021, till October 15, 2021. It is one of the most important festivals in India, which is celebrated by wearing new clothes, fasting, celebrations, playing dandiya, and visiting pandals.

This day is believed as the victory of good over evil. These nine days are solely dedicated to goddess Durga and her nine avatars. Each day is associated with an incarnation of the goddess.

Taking these nine different personifications of Goddess Durga, EsselWorld, Water Kingdom and EsselWorld Bird Park launched a unique but traditional campaign #NavGunnWaladost.

The campaign launched on Instagram where every 9 days there is a brand post with regard to that particular day’s God Durga’s personality.

Patrons have to tag their friends and family members who resemble that quality.

On tagging, each patron will get gratification from the brand.

In this pandemic situation, people exchange messages with their loved ones through social media platforms.

"We want people to engage and participate more in festivals so that the festivity traditions are not washed away because of this pandemic. By tagging friends and family members of the goddess Durga’s qualities is a special way of complimenting and showing your love and respect towards that person during this festival time, " said Mr Paresh Mishra, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, EsselWorld, Water Kingdom and EsselWorld Bird Park

So tune in to our social media handles and join us in celebrating #NavGunnWaladost.