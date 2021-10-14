Maha Navami 2021: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates magnificent sand artwork of Maa Durga with vegetables!

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami, Bhubaneswar-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a magnificent sand art installation of Maa Durga using 12 types of common vegetables at Puri beach, Odisha.

The artwork was full of colours and it was the first time the artist used 12 types of vegetables to create a piece of sand art.

He took to Twitter to share videos and pictures of his beautiful artwork. In one of the posts, he wrote, "Happy Maha Navami. For the first time I have used 12 types of common Vegetables in my Sand Art installation #StaySafeStayHealthy."

Take a look at his work:

Earlier, he had shared pictures of an art installation he had made for Goddess Durga with seashells.

The much-revered festival of Navratri started this year on October 7 and will last till Vijayadashami (Dussehra) on October 15 respectively. The 9-day long festival of Sharad Navratri coincides with Durga Puja during September-October annually. During Navratri, the goddess is worshipped in her different avatars.

On the 9th Day of Navratri, i.e on Navmi, Maa Siddhidhatri is worshipped by devotees.

It is believed that goddess Durga arrives on earth on the day of Mahalaya to kill the demon Mahishasura. The 5-day Durga Puja festivity, widely celebrated across the globe, is a major festival of Bengalis. Durga Puja festivity is the victory of good over evil.